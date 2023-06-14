BREAKING: Former US Marine Daniel Penny Indicted by Grand Jury in Chokehold Death of Jordan Neely

Former US Marine Daniel Penny was indicted by a grand jury in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely.

The exact charges are unclear because they are still under seal.

ABC News reported:

A grand jury has indicted former U.S. Marine Daniel Penny in connection with the chokehold death of Jordan Neely aboard a subway train, law enforcement sources told ABC News. The exact charges will not be unsealed until Penny appears in court at a later date, the sources said. Penny was initially arrested on a second-degree manslaughter charge. Attorneys for Penny said in a past statement to ABC News that they “fully expect that Danny will be exonerated of all charges.” Penny’s attorneys offered “condolences to those close to Mr. Neely” and claimed, “Mr. Neely began aggressively threatening Daniel,” and that the Marine veteran and others “acted to protect themselves” in an earlier statement.

Daniel Penny was charged with second-degree manslaughter after he placed Jordan Neely in a chokehold on a New York City subway which resulted in his death.

While the media has tried to portray Neely as a harmless Michael Jackson Subway crooner, a witness who was on the subway with Neely and Penny during their encounter is calling Penny a hero and claiming that he saved people’s lives.

The witness shared what she saw, “I’m sitting on a train reading my book, and, all of a sudden, I hear someone spewing this rhetoric. He said, ‘I don’t care if I have to kill an F, I will. I’ll go to jail, I’ll take a bullet.”

Daniel Penny spoke out for the first time a few days ago and said Jordan Neely was threatening to kill people on the subway before the chokehold incident.

Penny said he was prepared to go to jail for life or die before he put Neely in a chokehold.

“The three main threats he repeated over and over was: I’m going to kill you. I’m prepared to go to jail for life and I’m willing to die,” Daniel Penny said.

Daniel Penny is a hero!