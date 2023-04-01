“The Law Has Been Weaponized For Political Purposes” – DeSantis Responds to Trump Indictment (VIDEO)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) on Saturday responded the Trump indictment.

Radical Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg targeted Trump in an effort to derail the former president’s 2024 White House bid.

Bragg elevated the Trump-Stormy ‘hush payment’ case from a misdemeanor to a felony.

A Manhattan Grand Jury earlier this week voted to indict President Trump.

The indictment is currently under seal, however, according to a leak to CNN, President Trump was hit with 34 counts related to business fraud.

Governor DeSantis defended Trump: “And now you have this Manhattan District Attorney, who his whole platform on how he got elected, was that he was going to downgrade as many felonies as possible to misdemeanors – he was going to keep as many people out of jail – even habitual criminals, as much as possible…as part of ‘quote’ criminal justice reform.”

“He doesn’t want to charge people with felonies, so now he turns around, purely for political purposes, and indicts a former president on misdemeanor offenses that they’re straining to try to convert into felonies,” he said.

DeSantis continued, “The law has been weaponized for political purposes …These Soros-backed DAs, they are a menace to society. They are a menace to the rule of law,” Ron DeSantis said.

WATCH:

Earlier this week Ron DeSantis said, “Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda.”