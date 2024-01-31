Biden’s America: Migrant Mob Beats and Kicks New York City Cops Near Times Square (Video)

New York City police released video on Tuesday evening of a mob of migrants beating and kicking two New York City police officers near a migrant center at Times Square on Saturday night. The officers were injured in the attack, but did not need to be hospitalized.

The video shows the mob initially complying with the two officers who were telling them to move along. But just after they disappear from view, the two officers come tumbling back in camera range, tussling with one of the migrants who is putting up a fight.

As the officers struggle to detain the migrant, his yellow jacket and shirt come off. Meanwhile his friends surround the cops, taking turns with cheap shots and kicks to the head to try to free their compadre, which they eventually succeed in doing as the man can be seen running away at the end of the video as the beaten cops are prone on the sidewalk.

Police video and photos of suspects:

“WANTED for ASSAULT: on 1/27 at approx. 8:30 PM, individuals kicked & punched police officers in the head & body when officers were effecting an arrest in front of 220 W 42nd Street. The individuals fled on foot towards 7th Ave. Any info? DM or call @nypdtips at 800-577-TIPS.”

Attached are additional photos of the wanted individuals: pic.twitter.com/nO4uqdahaY — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 30, 2024

The New York Daily News reported the incident took place near a migrant center:

The officers had been trying to break up the disorderly crowd outside the Candler Building, where the city announced the opening of a mega-shelter in March. When the cops attempted to put one of the men under arrest, multiple people attacked, according to authorities. …The men kicked and punched the officers in the head and body, video released by police shows. The men live at migrant shelters in Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn, police sources said. About 67,000 migrants total are in the city’s care.

The New York Post reported four suspects were arrested and released with no bail, including a repeat offender (excerpt):