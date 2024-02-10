REPORT: Joe Biden Angry Attorney General Merrick Garland Did Not Prosecute Trump Sooner – Wanted Trump On Trial and Potentially Jailed BEFORE 2024 Election

Joe Biden may be preparing to toss Attorney General Merrick Garland under the bus following the release of the DOJ Special Counsel Robert Hur’s damning report on his poor memory and building anger over the pace of the Trump election interference probe.

The Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila previously reported Biden went on a vulgar tirade following the release of Hur’s report. Biden and his cronies also partially blame Garland for not exercising his authority to demand edits to Hur’s report.

Now, a report from Politico reveals that Biden is angry Garland did not prosecute Trump sooner for “election interference.” Translation: Biden wanted the case decided before the 2024 election (which is still possible) purely to lock Trump before the 2024 election. It is an incredible yet unsurprising attempted scheme to abuse the power of the presidency.

This is a HUGE scandal, Joe Biden is furious that his top law enforcement stooge Merrick Garland didn’t arrest President Trump early enough so they could convict and lock him up before the 2024 election. This is one of the dirtiest and corrupt persecutions in American history. https://t.co/Z44YU0MwyJ — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) February 10, 2024

Politico reported:

While Biden himself has not weighed in on Garland’s future, most of the president’s senior advisers do not believe that the attorney general would remain in his post for a possible second term, according to the two people “This has been building for a while,” said one of those people. “No one is happy”

Frustration within the White House at Garland has been growing steadily.

In recent weeks, President Biden has grumbled to aides and advisers that had Garland moved sooner in his investigation into former President Donald Trump’s election interference, a trial may already be underway or even have concluded, according to two people granted anonymity to discuss private matters.

The Gateway Pundit has extensively reported on Garland’s abuse of power. As Laila notes, Garland appointed Jack Smith as special counsel as a hired gun to jail Trump shortly after the former president announced his 2024 White House run in November 2022.

He also admitted to election interference when he told CNN back in January that there should be a “speedy trial” as Trump seeks to delay the two trials set to begin on March 4 and May 24.

The March trial concerns January 6, where Trump is being falsely accused of four crimes: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. The May trial concerns Smith’s attempt to lock Trump up for political purposes over holding “classified documents” at the Mar-A-Lago.

Garland has also targeted pro-life Americans, peaceful January 6 protesters, and school parents simply for exercising their constitutional rights. Yet he still has not gone far enough in the eyes of the White House.

Garland has been arguably the worst attorney general in American history. Just imagine how much scarier his replacement will be should Biden seize another term.