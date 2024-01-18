Judge Chutkan Hints at DELAY For Jack Smith’s March 4 Trial Date – Bars Special Counsel From Filing Motions Amid Trump Immunity Argument

Judge Tanya Chutkan on Thursday suggested Special Counsel Jack Smith’s March 4 trial date in Trump’s January 6 case in DC will likely be delayed.

In a 6-page order reviewed by The Gateway Pundit, Judge Chutkan, an Obama appointee, barred Jack Smith from filing any more motions amid Trump’s immunity argument currently pending a decision by the DC Circuit Court of Appeals.

Chutkan also denied Trump’s request to hold Jack Smith and his prosecutors in contempt for violating her order to stay all legal proceedings.

Trump’s lawyers argued that Trump is immune from federal prosecution for alleged ‘crimes’ committed while he served as US President.

Last month Judge Tanya Chutkan paused Trump’s January 6 case in DC amid a dispute over the former president’s immunity argument.

President Trump’s lawyers previously asked Judge Tanya Chutkan to hold Special Counsel Jack Smith in contempt for violating her order staying all proceedings in the January 6 case.

“The prosecutors’ filings and productions, Docs 188, 191, attempt to achieve both of those unlawful goals,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in a motion accusing Jack Smith of “knowingly, repeatedly and blatantly violating this Court’s Stay Order.”

Chutkan on Thursday denied Trump’s request to hold Jack Smith in contempt and noted that his court filings were related to discovery requests. However, Chutkan on Thursday ordered Jack Smith’s team to pause all court filings until the federal appeals court issues a ruling on Trump’s immunity argument.

President Trump’s attorney John Sauer appeared before a three-judge panel for the DC Circuit Court of Appeals last Tuesday morning to argue Trump’s immunity claims in Jack Smith’s DC case.

A three-judge panel heard oral arguments last Tuesday and appeared skeptical of Trump’s immunity claims – one judge, a Biden appointee, asked attorney John Sauer if Trump would be subject to criminal prosecution if he ordered SEAL Team 6 to assassinate his political rivals.

“Could a president who ordered SEAL Team 6 to assassinate a political rival, and is not impeached, would he be subject to criminal prosecution?” Judge Florence Pan, a Biden appointee asked John Sauer.

John Sauer, former Solicitor General of Missouri and friend of The Gateway Pundit, replied, “If he were impeached and convicted first… my answer is qualified yes, there is a political process that would have to occur under the structure of our Constitution which would require impeachment and conviction by the Senate in these exceptional cases…”

President Trump will take his immunity argument to the US Supreme Court if the appeals court sides with Jack Smith’s team which means the March 4 trial date will likely not hold.