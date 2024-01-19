Merrick Garland Makes Stunning Admission About Jack Smith’s Cases Against Trump (VIDEO)

US Attorney General Merrick Garland made a stunning admission about Special Counsel Jack Smith’s cases against Trump during an interview with CNN.

Recall that Garland appointed Jack Smith as special counsel as a hired gun to jail Trump shortly after the former president announced his 2024 White House run in November 2022.

Garland admitted to election interference when he told CNN that he agrees there should be a ‘speedy trial’ as Trump seeks to delay the two trials set to begin on March 4 and May 24.

“Garland said he agrees with special counsel Jack Smith’s assertion that the “public interest requires a speedy trial” in the 2020 election currently set for trial in March in Washington, DC.” CNN reported.

“The matter is now in the hands of the trial judge to determine when a trial will take place,” Merrick Garland said during the CNN interview taped Thursday.

“Garland also defended the department against allegations of election interference when asked whether he thought the federal cases against Trump should have been brought sooner – in order to avoid the prosecution of a leading candidate unfolding months before a presidential election.” the outlet said.

“The cases were brought last year. The prosecutor has urged speedy trials, with which I agree. And it’s is now in the hands of the judicial system, not in our hands,” Garland said. “Special prosecutors followed the facts and the law. They brought cases when they thought they were ready.”

WATCH:

CNN: "Is there a date in your mind where it might be too late to bring these trials to fruition — again, to stay out of the way of the elections?" Biden AG Merrick Garland: Nope, it's "not in our hands" pic.twitter.com/mbqc74zvGi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 19, 2024

AG Garland tells CNN he agrees with special counsel Jack Smith’s call for speedy trials in Trump cases. Speedy trials are also called for by federal law. Answer seems to open Garland up to be asked whether he endorses all Smith actions/positions https://t.co/hjkcdgwHox — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) January 19, 2024

President Trump is seeking to delay Jack Smith’s trials until after the 2024 presidential election.

Jack Smith’s January 6 DC case against Trump is set to begin March 4, however, Judge Tanya Chutkan hinted it will likely be delayed.

In a 6-page order reviewed by The Gateway Pundit, Judge Chutkan, an Obama appointee, barred Jack Smith from filing any more motions amid Trump’s immunity argument currently pending a decision by the DC Circuit Court of Appeals.

Chutkan also denied Trump’s request to hold Jack Smith and his prosecutors in contempt for violating her order to stay all legal proceedings.

Trump’s lawyers argued that Trump is immune from federal prosecution for alleged ‘crimes’ committed while he served as US President.

Jack Smith’s DC case is currently on hold pending decision from a federal appeals court on Trump’s immunity argument.

Meanwhile in Florida, Judge Cannon also hinted the classified documents trial date will be postponed if the January 6 case in DC is delayed.