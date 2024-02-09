LEAK: Biden’s Private Profanity-Laced Rant Over Special Counsel Report’s Comments on His Poor Memory

Joe Biden threw a tantrum during a private meeting with Democrats after Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report criticized him for his poor memory.

Joe Biden STOLE SCIF-designated classified documents and improperly stored them at the Penn Biden Center, his Delaware garage, his Virginia home, and his lawyer’s Boston office.







Hur found that Joe Biden “willfully retained” classified information, however, he decided not to charge him. Hur said there is evidence Biden retained classified notebooks, “knowing he was not allowed to do so.”

The Justice Department defended not bringing charges against Biden because he’s a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

“We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory. Based on our direct interactions with and observations of him, he is someone for whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt. It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him – by then a former president well into his eighties – of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness.” according to Hur’s report which was reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

Biden forgot when he was Vice President and also couldn’t remember when his son Beau died.

Joe Biden was furious over the special counsel’s report highlighting his poor memory.

According to the Washington Post:

Privately, Biden was also furious about the report’s comments on his memory. During a private meeting with House Democrats at their policy retreat in Virginia earlier Thursday, Biden grew especially animated when asked how he was doing. “How the f— could I forget the day my son died? Of course I remember everything,” he said, according to two people with knowledge of his remarks who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a closed-door conversation.

The press turned on Joe Biden after Hur’s report was released. One reporter suggested Joe Biden should step aside and let another Democrat run for president against Trump.

Joe Biden was not happy about this.

Biden snapped after the reporter asked him about his age and mental acuity.

Joe Biden’s gaffes during his Thursday night presser triggered 25th Amendment chatter.

WATCH: