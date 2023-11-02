Special Counsel Jack Smith Attacks Trump After Judge Cannon Blasts DOJ Prosecutors, Signals She May Postpone Classified Docs Trial

Special Counsel Jack Smith attacked Trump after the former president’s attorneys filed a motion for a stay in the January 6 case in DC.

“President Trump respectfully requests that the Court stay all proceedings in this case pending resolution of his Immunity Motion,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in the motion filed Wednesday evening.

Trump’s lawyers filed the motion just hours after Judge Aileen Cannon signaled she would postpone the classified documents case in Southern Florida.

Judge Aileen Cannon last month paused litigation in Jack Smith’s classified documents case as she decides whether to grant Trump’s motion to extend deadlines related to classified material.

Last month Trump attorneys Chris Kise and Todd Blanche accused Jack Smith’s prosecutors of using dilatory tactics to slow-roll the discovery process and taking too long to turn over evidence. Blanche and Kise said the May trial date makes the schedule “unworkable,” according to the motion reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

Blanche and Kise also said Jack Smith’s Florida classified docs trial set for May 20 and his separate March 4 DC trial regarding Trump’s so-called effort to stop the transfer of power set for March 4 require “Trump and his lawyers to be in two places at once.”

Cannon not only signaled she may postpone Trump’s trial, she also admonished one of Jack Smith’s prosecutors in court on Wednesday.

According to Julie Kelly who was at the hearing on Wednesday, Judge Cannon asked Jack Smith’s prosecutor for an example of the DOJ bringing two criminal cases against the same defendant in a “compressed” schedule while demanding trial dates 2.5 months apart.

The DOJ prosecutor had no answer.

Judge Cannon appeared skeptical about special counsel’s assurances the March 4 trial date for DC case won’t run into May 20 trial date for classified documents case. She admonished DOJ’s Jay Bratt for his “level of understanding to these realities.” She also asked for an… — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) November 1, 2023

After taking quite a beating on Wednesday, Jack Smith responded Thursday morning to Trump’s motion for a stay in the January 6 case.

Jack Smith attacked Trump and alerted Judge Cannon to Trump’s motion for a stay in the DC case.

The Special Counsel is furious that Trump is trying to delay both trials – and using the trial date of the DC case to delay the classified documents case in Florida.

Jack Smith’s plan to try and convict Trump in the middle of a presidential election is crumbling because it isn’t holding up in front of a somewhat fair judge (Cannon).

“As the Government argued to the Court yesterday, the trial date in the District of Columbia case should not be a determinative factor in the Court’s decision whether to modify the dates in this matter,” the special counsel said in the Thursday morning filing, according to ABC News. “Defendant Trump’s actions in the hours following the hearing in this case illustrate the point and confirm his overriding interest in delaying both trials at any cost.”

Excerpt from ABC News: