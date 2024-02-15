Biden Regime Threatens to Mass Release Thousands of Illegals from Detention Following Senate’s Failure to Pass Disastrous Open Border Legislation

The Senate’s $95 billion foreign aid package passed earlier this week included no border provisions for the open US border.

Early Tuesday, the Senate passed Schumer’s supplemental aid package and allocated $95 billion to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. 22 Republicans voted in favor of giving foreign countries money while ignoring the crisis at the US border.

The $95 billion package died in the House. Speaker Johnson immediately shut it down without a vote.

Now the Biden regime says ICE will likely have to release thousands of illegals in custody because they will lack the funding to keep them detained.

ICE is about $700 million in the negative on their budget, which could have been dealt with if the funding had included border provisions.

This has lead ICE leaders in higher positions of authority to consider releasing about 16,000 illegals in their custody for cost-cutting purposes.

This is the threat from the regime. Either fund our outrageous open border policies or we will release thousands of more illegals on top of the millions of illegals already released inside the country since Joe Biden took office.

Fox News reported:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is at risk of having to release thousands of detainees amid a budget shortfall that will persist after the failure of a Senate border bill. ICE is currently facing a $700 million budget shortfall that would have been addressed by the Senate border bill that failed to gain traction last week, causing agency leaders to circulate proposals for cost savings such as slashing its detention capacity and releasing roughly 16,000 migrants, according to a report from the Washington Post. According to the report, the bill would have provided $6 billion in supplemental funding for ICE enforcement operations, a large boost for the agency ahead of spring’s typically busy illegal crossing window.

NEW: Following failure of the border deal, WaPo reports that ICE has drafted plans to mass release thousands of detainees and drastically slash its detention capacity from 38,000 to 22,000 due to a $700 million budget shortfall the bill would’ve erased.

The border legislation… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 14, 2024

This would only further the invasion of our nation. Currently, estimates are at about 11 million illegals have stormed the US. That number is rapidly increasing each day.

That number exceeds the population of 41 individual states.

The Department of Homeland Security is responsible for ICE as its overseer.

TGP reported on Tuesday that DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was the first cabinet secretary to be impeached in almost 150 years.