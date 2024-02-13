DESPICABLE: Senate Passes $95 Billion Package with Ukraine Aid and NO Border Funding as America Sleeps – Here Are the 22 Republicans Who Voted to Put America Last

The Senate early Tuesday passed a massive $95.3 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan with no border funding while almost all Americans were sound asleep. The final vote came after conservatives mounted an all-night filibuster led by Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), which stopped just after 5 a.m.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, the Senate found the bill so urgent that they invoked cloture on Super Bowl Sunday by a 67-27 vote. 18 GOPers voted to sell America out to foreign interests.

TGP previously noted the package includes a whopping $60 Billion for Ukraine and $14 Billion for Israel. The other money goes toward “humanitarian” assistance for Gaza and the West Bank, along with deterring Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific, including defending Taiwan.

Last night, this number grew to 22 Republican senators voted to pass the bill. Two Democrats, Jeff Merkley and Peter Welch (D-VT, voted no. Bernie Sanders (Socialist-VT) also voted to reject the bill.

All three had expressed anger over the money provided to Israel in the package, which would go to helping the Jewish state defend itself against Hamas terrorists.

The final vote was 70-29. Here are the 22 GOPers who voted with the Democrats to put America last:

1. Mitch McConnell (KY)

2. John Thune (SD)

3. John Boozman (AR)

4. Shelley Moore Capito (WV)

5. Bill Cassidy (LA)

6. Susan Collins (ME)

7. John Cornyn (TX)

8. Kevin Cramer (ND)

9. Mike Crapo (ID)

10. Joni Ernst (IA)

11. Chuck Grassley (IA)

12. John Hoeven (ND)

13. John Kennedy (LA)

14. Jerry Moran (KS)

15. Lisa Murkowski (AK)

16. Jim Risch (ID)

17. Mitt Romney (UT)

18. Mike Rounds (SD)

19. Dan Sullivan (AK)

20. Thom Tillis (NC)

21. Roger Wicker (MS)

22. Todd Young (IN)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) praised the bill as one that demonstrates American leadership and sends a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin:

American leadership will not waver, not falter, not fail. Today, we make Vladimir Putin regret the day he questioned America’s resolve. Today, we send a clear bipartisan message of resolve to our allies in NATO.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy crowed over the bill’s passage as well in a late-night X post:

I am grateful to @SenSchumer, @LeaderMcConnell, and every US Senator who has supported continued assistance to Ukraine as we fight for freedom, democracy, and the values we all hold dear. For us in Ukraine, continued US assistance helps to save human lives from Russian terror.… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 13, 2024

The legislation now goes to the House, which is likely doomed if one believes House GOP leadership. But there is talk of Democrats pushing a discharge petition which will allow the America last bill to come to the floor without GOP leadership approval.