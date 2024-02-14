Biden Expresses Outrage as Alejandro Mayorkas Becomes First Cabinet Secretary to Face Impeachment in Nearly 150 Years

In a razor-thin and historic vote, the House of Representatives has impeached Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, with a tally of 214 to 213.

This unprecedented action makes Mayorkas the first cabinet member to be impeached in nearly a century and a half, and the first sitting cabinet secretary ever to face impeachment.

The impeachment resolution, known as H. Res. 863, charges Secretary Mayorkas with high crimes and misdemeanors. The allegations within the resolution include a “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” concerning the enforcement of U.S. border policy, and a “breach of public trust,” setting a dramatic stage in the House.

The vote comes on the heels of last week’s report by The Gateway Pundit, noting that last Tuesday’s attempt at impeachment resulted in a tie, partly due to three RINOs, Tom McClintock (CA), Ken Buck (CO), and Mike Gallagher (WI), siding with the Democrats.

However, this week’s outcome was swayed by the return of Republican Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who cast a deciding vote in favor of impeachment.

Despite the successful vote to impeach in the House, the three GOP lawmakers—McClintock, Buck, and Gallagher—held their ground and voted against the motion.

Joe Biden has strongly opposed the impeachment, condemning it as an act of “unconstitutional partisanship.

