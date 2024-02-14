Speaker Johnson Shuts Down Senate Bill, Blasts Biden in Fiery Presser: “A Man Too Incapable of Being Held Accountable For Mishandling Classified Information is Certainly Unfit for the Oval Office (VIDEO)

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday morning shut down the Senate’s foreign aid bill and blasted Joe Biden in a fiery press conference.

Last week Republican Senators voted against advancing a compromised ‘border security bill’ that would have allocated more money to foreign countries while largely ignoring the US border.

The Senate’s $118.28 billion national security supplemental package allocated $60 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

Only $20.23 billion was allocated to secure the US border amid an unprecedented invasion of military-age males from Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and China.

After this bill failed to pass the Senate last week, Schumer rolled out another supplemental aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

The Senate early Tuesday passed Schumer’s supplemental aid package and allocated $95 billion to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. 22 Republicans voted in favor of giving foreign countries money while ignoring the crisis at the US border.

The $95 billion package died in the House. Speaker Johnson shut it down.

“The Republican-led House will not be jammed or forced into passing a foreign aid bill that was opposed by most Senate Republicans,” Speaker Johnson said.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Speaker Johnson holds the line, shuts down the Senate foreign funding bill: “The Republican-led House will not be jammed or forced into passing a foreign aid bill that was opposed by most Senate Republicans. pic.twitter.com/g1iimurJF4 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 14, 2024

Speaker Johnson blasted Joe Biden and cited Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report in which he described Biden as an elderly man with a poor memory.

The Justice Department defended not charging Joe Biden because he isn’t competent to stand trial.

“A man too incapable of being held accountable for mishandling classified information is certainly unfit for the Oval Office,” Johnson said.

WATCH: