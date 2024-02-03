“I Think You All Get Along with Me” – Biden to Campaign Staffers at Delaware HQ Amid Reports He Abuses Staffers and Screams at Them (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Saturday held a last-minute low-energy campaign ‘rally’ in Wilmington, Delaware before he departed for Los Angeles.

Of course, he couldn’t stay away from the innocent children. Biden just had to beeline to the little kids during his campaign stop.

Dr. Jill and Kamala Harris joined Joe Biden as he delivered remarks at his campaign headquarters in Wilmington.

81-year-old Biden said his campaign will “save democracy” as Democrats work to remove Trump from the 2024 ballot.

“I think it’s time to finish the job here,” Biden mumbled after he set the world on fire with his corruption and incompetence.

Jill Biden nervously watched as Joe Biden awkwardly told his campaign staffers: “I think you all get along with me.”

WATCH:

Joe Biden at his own campaign headquarters: "I think you all get along with me" pic.twitter.com/e4CqM0uLgl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 3, 2024

As soon as he wrapped up his remarks, Biden jogged over to the children next to the stage and got right in their faces.

Joe Biden is a mean and nasty old man behind closed doors, according to a report published by Axios last summer.

The mainstream media loves to portray Joe Biden as a loving and benign grandfather.

Of course, this isn’t true.

Joe Biden fondles children, took inappropriate showers with his daughter Ashley and for years refused to acknowledge his beautiful granddaughter, Navy Joan Roberts.

Biden has also used his drug-addicted son Hunter as a bagman to collect money from some of the most dangerous criminals in the world.

According to Axios, Joe Biden abuses his aides.

“The president’s admonitions include: “God dammit, how the f**k don’t you know this?!,” “Don’t f**king bullsh*t me!” and “Get the f**k out of here!” — according to current and former Biden aides who have witnessed and been on the receiving end of such outbursts.” Axios reported.