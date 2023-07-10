“Get the F*ck Out of Here!” – Angry Joe Biden Screams at Staffers, Abuses His Aides Behind Closed Doors

Joe Biden is a mean and nasty old man behind closed doors, according to a new media report.
The mainstream media loves to portray Joe Biden as a loving and benign grandfather.
Of course, this isn’t true.
Joe Biden fondles children, took inappropriate showers with his daughter Ashley and refuses to acknowledge his beautiful granddaughter, Navy Joan Roberts.
Biden has also used his drug-addicted son Hunter as a bagman to collect money from some of the most dangerous criminals in the world.
According to a new report by Axios, Joe Biden abuses his aides.
The left-wing media is starting to turn on Joe Biden ahead of the 2024 election!
Axios reported:
In public, President Biden likes to whisper to make a point. In private, he’s prone to yelling.
- Behind closed doors, Biden has such a quick-trigger temper that some aides try to avoid meeting alone with him. Some take a colleague, almost as a shield against a solo blast.
- The president’s admonitions include: “God dammit, how the f**k don’t you know this?!,” “Don’t f**king bullsh*t me!” and “Get the f**k out of here!” — according to current and former Biden aides who have witnessed and been on the receiving end of such outbursts.
Why it matters: The private eruptions paint a more complicated picture of Biden as a manager and president than his carefully cultivated image as a kindly uncle who loves Aviator sunglasses and ice cream.
- Some Biden aides think the president would be better off occasionally displaying his temper in public as a way to assuage voter concerns that the 80-year-old president is disengaged and too old for the office.
Zoom in: Senior and lower-level aides alike can be in Biden’s line of fire. “No one is safe,” said one administration official.