Joe Biden Bought His Luxury $2.75 Million Rehoboth Beach Home with ALL CASH within Weeks of Hunter’s ‘Shakedown’ WhatsApp Message to Chinese Business Partner – Comer Responds

Joe Biden purchased his luxury $2.75 million Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home with all cash after Hunter Biden threatened his Chinese business partner in a $5 million shakedown.

In June, IRS whistleblower Gary Shapely revealed Hunter Biden demanded payment from his Chinese business associate over WhatsApp messenger.

On July 30th, 2017, Hunter Biden demanded payment and threatened Henry Zhao, a Chinese Communist Party official and director of Harvest Fund Management.

Harvest Fund Management had previously invested in Hunter Biden’s firm, BHR Partners – a private investment fund founded in 2013 that is co-owned by the Bank of China.

Hunter and Joe Biden threatened Henry Zhao – make a payment or else!

The July 2017 WhatsApp message Hunter Biden sent to Henry Zhao is as follows according to the IRS whistleblower:

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my directions. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

A week later Hunter Biden received a $5 million wire described as an ‘interest-free loan’ (a way for Hunter to avoid paying taxes) from a Chinese firm.

On August 8, 2017, $5 million was wired from a CEFC-affiliated investment vehicle (Northern International) to the bank account for Hudson West III, which spent the next year transferring $4,790,375 million directly to Hunter Biden’s firm, Owasco, according to a Senate report reviewed by this reporter.

A few weeks before this desperate shakedown, Joe Biden plopped down nearly $2.75 million in cash for his Rehoboth Beach home. No wonder why he was so desperate to get this cash from Hunter’s business partner. He was counting on it to cover his new real estate transaction.

“Property records show Joe’s six-bedroom second property was purchased on June 8, 2017 for $2,744,001 – just seven weeks before his son’s shakedown messages.” The Daily Mail reported.

There was no record of a mortgage lien against the Rehoboth property until Joe and Jill Biden opened a $250,000 HELOC (home equity line of credit) against the property last December.





Biden document obtained by Fox News

The White House refuses to say why Joe Biden quietly secured the $250,000 home equity line of credit.



Biden’s Rehoboth Beach home

House Oversight Chairman James Comer responded to the latest evidence of Biden family corruption in a statement to The Daily Mail:

“The fact that Joe Biden purchased a luxurious beach house around the same time his family was receiving millions from a CCP-linked company raises many questions that need to be answered,” Comer told DailyMail.com. “The House Oversight Committee will continue to follow the money trail to determine the extent of President Biden’s involvement in his family’s influence-peddling schemes and its impact on our national security,” Comer added.

The Biden White House has repeatedly avoided questions about whether Joe Biden was actually with his son Hunter when he sent the threatening message to Henry Zhao.

White House reporters over the summer repeatedly grilled NatSec spox John Kirby and Press Sec Karine Jean-Pierre about this WhatsApp message.

“Have you spoken to the president about this? Have you asked him whether he was there with his son on July 30, 2017?” a reporter asked KJP over the summer.

“This is not a conversation that I’ve had with the president,” KJP said.

However, pictures from the “Laptop From Hell” place Hunter at Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware house on the same day he invoked his dad’s name to threaten a Chinese business associate.

According to the metadata on the Corvette photo, Hunter Biden was at Joe Biden’s Delaware house on the same day he threatened Henry Zhao.