HIDE THE CHILDREN! Joe Biden Makes a B-Line to the Kiddies and Almost Trips At Delaware Campaign Stop (VIDEO)

Joe Biden took some time out to stop at a campaign office Saturday morning in Delaware.

Old Joe was flanked by Kamala and her milquetoast husband Doug Emhoff.

As the campaign event was wrapping up and before the music stopped playing, Old Joe made a b-line to the kiddies standing off to the side of the stage.

If the parents thought their children would be safe off to the side of the action – they were wrong.

Joe Biden almost tripped as he excitedly scampered over the young tykes.

Dude is soooo creepy.

Via Midnight Rider.

