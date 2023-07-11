‘Disturbing on So Many Levels’ – CNN Panel Trashes Joe Biden For Refusing to Acknowledge His Own Granddaughter Navy Joan Roberts (VIDEO)

You know it’s bad when CNN is calling out Joe Biden for being a monster.

A CNN panel trashed Joe Biden for refusing to acknowledge his own granddaughter, Navy Joan Roberts.

Joe and Jill Biden are monsters.

The Bidens have not only publicly snubbed their granddaughter, but White House aides are also privately being told Biden has six, not seven, grandchildren.

Hunter Biden has a 4-year-old daughter, Navy Joan, with former DC stripper Lunden Roberts.

Joe Biden refuses to acknowledge Hunter Biden’s lovechild with Roberts.

Navy Joan will turn 5 in August.



Navy Joan

According to The New York Times, White House aides are told to publicly say Joe Biden has six grandchildren, not seven.

Navy Joan is aware that her dad is Hunter and that her grandfather is Joe Biden, The Times reported.

“She speaks about both of them often, but has not met either,” New York Times reporter Ken Vogel said.

CNN’s Dana Bash said Biden’s refusal to acknowledge his own granddaughter is “disturbing on so many levels.”

“This is a story that is sad and disturbing on so many levels,” CNN’s Dana Bash said.

“This is all revolving around a four-year-old who has knowledge of who her paternal grandfather is….It is so incongruent with who we’ve been told Joe Biden is forever,” a CNN panelist said.

Joe Biden has always been a low-life degenerate. He was never a kindly benign man or a doting father/grandfather.

VIDEO: