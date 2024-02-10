Over Half of Fani Willis’ Campaign Contributions Allegedly Tied to Illegal Money Laundering, New Complaint Claims

Soros-funded Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is now at the center of a scandal involving her campaign finances.

A new complaint filed alleges that nearly half of Willis’ campaign contributions, amounting to approximately $168,000, are linked to illegal activity, including money laundering and identity theft.

The Gateway Pundit first reported Fani Willis’ money laundering network back in September 2023.

A bombshell investigation has uncovered jaw-dropping connections between Fani Willis and a sprawling web of election fraud and money laundering activities. The investigation, which spans across multiple states and multiple jurisdictions, has revealed a complex network of illicit operations aimed at undermining the very foundation of our Constitutional Republic and the rule of law. Sources close to the matter suggest that Willis was a massive beneficiary in the Federal and Georgia RICO enterprises. It appears that she is currently playing a key role in orchestrating a systematic scheme to manipulate election outcomes, casting doubt on the integrity of the entire electoral process. In the lead up to the 2022 midterm elections, my team uncovered a massive money laundering network of campaign finance contributions being made via ActBlue. One of the top beneficiaries of this money laundering RICO enterprise was none other than Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock. The Gateway Pundit was the first news organization to cover the massive money laundering network that financed the Raphael Warnock campaign. As our investigation progressed, we expanded our efforts into other states such as Missouri, Maryland, Wisconsin, Arizona, and then into every single state. Working with the Epoch Times investigative journalist Steven Kovac, we made a stunning find. Many of the top ActBlue “Contributors” never made the individual contributions. Many of these “Not Employed Individual Contributors” were the victims of a highly sophisticated money laundering scheme. The scheme was further exposed when I provided the data to James O’Keefe and his people at O’Keefe Media Group who captured many unwitting “Money Laundering Smurfs” in Maryland. This massive ongoing money laundering operation involves wire fraud, evasion of campaign finance limits, structuring of financial transactions, tax fraud, non profit fraud, identity theft, and elder abuse. The RICO operation is still in operation today. Using the identities of unwitting elderly, and other democrat voters, this massive RICO money laundering enterprise is the fuel for the entire election fraud RICO operation. The information on Fani Willis campaign contributions was obtained directly from the State of Georgia campaign finance database “HERE”. The first item we identified in the Fani Willis campaign finance report was that there were 222 contributions to her campaign that had ZERO donor information. You can check the names for yourself using the FEC campaign finance database “HERE”.

Peter Bernegger, a citizen investigator, made the allegations during an interview on The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson, bringing to light what many have feared: a potential widespread fraud using campaign finance systems.

According to Bernegger, after an extensive review of Willis’s campaign donations, he discovered discrepancies that suggest the contributions may not be originating from the persons they purport to represent.

Bernegger’s findings suggest three main issues with Willis’s fundraising:

Firstly, 220 donations lacked the required name or address information, constituting a clear violation of state law and totaling approximately $23,000.

Secondly, there were donations exceeding the $3,000 limit, amounting to another $27,000 in unlawful contributions.

The most significant allegation involves “smurfing,” a method of structured campaign money laundering, where large sums of money are divided into smaller amounts and donated to various campaigns, including Willis’s, to evade detection.

Bernegger’s team alleges that over 50% of Willis’s campaign contributions were unlawfully obtained through these methods, thereby compromising the legitimacy of her elections.

The term “Smurfs” refers to unwitting individuals, often seniors, whose identities are allegedly used to mask these contributions, constituting identity theft and elder financial abuse.

“We are filing [Friday] under sworn oath a complaint to the Georgia State Ethics Commission against Fani Willis of $160,000 in smurfing. You add these numbers up, and we’re over 50%, at least, of all her money coming into her campaign. It was unlawful, illegally obtained, and basically, she cheated in her elections by using that money,” Bernegger announced.

With Willis currently involved in high-profile legal proceedings, including the prosecution of a former president, the outcome of this complaint could have significant repercussions.

The complaint, supported by data and evidence, as Bernegger emphasizes, could lead to a thorough examination by the state attorney and possibly law enforcement agencies, given the criminal nature of the allegations.

As the complaint goes forward, questions are raised regarding the potential consequences for Willis. Should the allegations prove true, the response could range from legal action, including arrest and indictment, to political ramifications, such as removal from office.

Investigative journalist James O’Keefe III broke his first major investigation in March 2023, since the launch of O’Keefe Media Group.

The legendary journalist released a video from his investigation of the Democrat’s vast network of donation harvesters. The investigation involved:

** MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DONATION HARVESTING

** HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ILLEGAL DROPS

** CROSSING NUMEROUS STATES!

The Gateway Pundit has previously reported on the vast far-left network of donation harvesters as well.

Chris Gleason first released the information and was first published at The Gateway Pundit back in December 2022. Chris Gleason found many “Campaign Finance Mules,” making hundreds, even thousands of donations per year.

In April 2022, engineer Chris Gleason began working on his first data project involving elections. The project was tied to the 2022 midterm election.

The goal was to determine who was most likely to vote for which candidate and how likely they were to support particular candidates and causes.

These “Money Mules” were not wealthy individuals. They were average Americans living in an average house in an average neighborhood. Or at least that is how it would appear. The investigative group observed massive patterns and red flags in the data.

Chris asked “active” donors what they would think if he told them that he had identified voters who were making thousands of campaign donations in an election year. They all had the same response. “Anyone making that amount of donations is laundering money and is part of a criminal enterprise.”

In the case of Raphael Warnock, he was the top beneficiary of all 2022 Democrat candidates of this money distribution scheme.

Most of these smurfs are unemployed, based on the data that Gleason provided to The Gateway Pundit.

Far-left NBC reported on the donations received in the Georgia runoff for Senator:

Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock raised $52.2 million for his re-election between Oct. 20 through Nov. 16, more than doubling the fundraising total of his opponent, Republican Herschel Walker. Warnock, the top fundraising federal candidate of the 2022 election cycle by a long-shot, spent $39.2 million over the same period, which almost doubled Walker’s spend too. The incumbent closed the period with $29.7 million banked away. Walker still raised a significant amount over that fundraising period — $20.9 million. His campaign spent $16.5 million and closed with $9.8 million on hand.

This is not a case of an outlier. This has been established in every state that they looked at.

Overall, Raphael Warnock managed to receive over 358,000 donations from unemployed average Americans that totaled more than $24 million.

When you start to dig into the data, you see that these same “Average American Donors” are donating thousands of times always to Democrat candidates and Democrat PACs; this is going on at a national and state level.

Where did all of these “Unemployed Average Americans” get the money to make hundreds and thousands of donations to Raphael Warnock?

According to Bernegger, they will also file a complaint against Warnock.

“In addition to that, since we’re talking about Georgia, somebody who is probably the poster boy for this across the nation besides Joe Biden, is Warnock for Senate. He probably is the number one in all the campaign candidates that we’ve examined across the country. He is by far the number one in excess smurf donations, and we’ll be filing a complaint against him also,” he told Robinson.

This smurfing is happening all around the country. In May 2023, The Gateway Pundit teamed up with social media personality and producer Tim Cramer to investigate donation harvesters in Indiana.

Tim Cramer is the owner and creative director of Mosaic, a national advertising and marketing agency that works exclusively with conservative businesses, candidates, campaigns, and political special interest groups. Tim Cramer and TGP contributor Adam Sharp recently investigated donations harvesters in Indiana.

The Gateway Pundit, with help from Chris Gleason, identified hundreds of Democrat Party donations harvesters active in Indiana. Tim and Adam recently went out and knocked on doors, and what they found was a major political scandal!

Numerous individuals who were listed as Democrat Party – Act Blue donors denied making the hundreds and thousands of donations listed under their name! These Democrat donors told Tim and Adam that THEY DID NOT make these tens of thousands of dollars in political contributions!

The Gateway Pundit, with the help of Adam, went to several homes in the St. Louis, Missouri region of suspected Democrat donation harvesters. What we found was similar to what we discovered in the other states.

These homes listed as giving hundreds or thousands of donations to Democrat candidates either refuted the number of donations or denied the person was even living at the address!

It is not just Fani Willis and Raphael Warnock. Chris Gleason investigated Soros-funded Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s other donors. What he found was similar to what The Gateway Pundit reported in several Democrat races.

A major segment of donations came from donation harvesters. Many of these people are retired and unemployed. They are donating thousands of times to Democrats around the country. This is likely the largest political donations scandal in US history, and it is about to bust open.

What we found at The Gateway Pundit was that these “contributors” follow a very similar pattern that we have witnessed in all of the states as a part of this RICO enterprise of money laundering, identity theft, fraud, elder abuse, etc.

The Gateway Pundit has reported on Democrat donation harvesters in Maryland, Georgia, Missouri, Washington, Michigan, and New York. You can read more of these stories here.