James O’Keefe Strikes Again! O’Keefe Media Group Exposes MASSIVE Democrat Party Money Laundering Scheme in US Elections

Investigative journalist James O’Keefe III broke his first major investigation Tuesday night on O’Keefe Media Group.

The legendary journalist released a teaser video on Monday from his next MASSIVE INVESTIGATION of the Democrat’s VAST NETWORK of donation harvesters.

** MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DONATION HARVESTING

** HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ILLEGAL DROPS

** CROSSING NUMEROUS STATES!

THIS REPORT BROKE AT 10:20 Eastern on Tuesday night.

Make sure you’re subscribed with notifications on! Visit www.okeefemediagroup.com for more.

The O’Keefe Media Group Uncovers Potential MASSIVE Money Laundering into Political Campaigns

The 9 minute video was posted on Twitter tonight.

BREAKING: O’Keefe Media Group Uncovers Potential MASSIVE Money Laundering into Political Campaigns #FollowTheMoneypic.twitter.com/MiNS63G2rI — O’Keefe Media Group (@OKeefeMedia) March 29, 2023

The Gateway Pundit has previously reported on the vast far-left network of donation harvesters that James discusses in the video.

The information was first released by Chris Gleason as was first published at The Gateway Pundit back in December 2022. Chris Gleason found a massive number of “Campaign Finance Mules” making hundreds, even thousands of donations per year.

It turns out that millions in donations were sent to candidates like Raphael Warnock from “money mules” around the country. Warnock was the top beneficiary of all 2022 Democrat candidates of this money distribution scheme. In April 2022, engineer Chris Gleason began working on his first data project involving elections. The project was tied to the 2022 midterm election. This was unique for Chris because he had been involved in tech and data for the majority of his adult career although he never used his expertise on a political project. What he and a small group of others determined was that Washington State had a massive network of campaign finance mules. They identified massive numbers of registered voters in Washington State who were making thousands of donations to Democrat party candidates nationwide and progressive PACs. The individual donation amounts were not large. These donations were small and had been intentionally set up to avoid throwing up reg flags.

These “Money Mules” were not wealthy individuals. They were average Americans, living in an average house in an average neighborhood. Or at least that is how it would appear. The investigative group observed massive patterns and red flags in the data. One of the biggest flags was that all of these campaign finance mules in Washington State had been making donations to Raphael Warnock in Georgia.

Another massive pattern discovered was that these very active donors were all unemployed. It appeared that their full-time job was making donations to Democrat candidates and their campaigns.

How is it that so many unemployed people in Washington State would be donating with such frequency to a Senate race in Georgia? Are people in Washington State more politically active and motivated to give money than the average American?

Chris asked “active” donors what they would think if he told them that he had identified voters who were making thousands of campaign donations in an election year. They all had the same response. “Anyone making that amount of donations is laundering money and is part of a criminal enterprise.”

On Tuesday James O’Keefe used information from Election Watch in Maryland. James then went to the addresses of the top “donation mules” in Maryland. At least one mule slammed the door in his face.

James is asking his army of citizen reporters to knock on doors of the “donation mules” and ask them for a comment.