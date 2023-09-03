Explosive Revelation: Fani Willis Linked To Massive Election Fraud And Money Laundering RICO Enterprise!

Guest post by Chris Gleason

In a shocking turn of events, a bombshell investigation has uncovered jaw-dropping connections between Fani Willis and a sprawling web of election fraud and money laundering activities.

Fani Willis’s involvement will be sure to send shockwaves through the political landscape.

The investigation, which spans across multiple states and multiple jurisdictions, has revealed a complex network of illicit operations aimed at undermining the very foundation of our Constitutional Republic and the rule of law. Sources close to the matter suggest that Willis was a massive beneficiary in the Federal and Georgia RICO enterprises. It appears that she is currently playing a key role in orchestrating a systematic scheme to manipulate election outcomes, casting doubt on the integrity of the entire electoral process.

In the lead up to the 2022 midterm elections, my team uncovered a massive money laundering network of campaign finance contributions being made via ActBlue. One of the top beneficiaries of this money laundering RICO enterprise was none other than Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock. The Gateway Pundit was the first news organization to cover the massive money laundering network that financed the Raphael Warnock campaign.

As our investigation progressed, we expanded our efforts into other states such as Missouri, Maryland, Wisconsin, Arizona, and then into every single state.

Working with the Epoch Times investigative journalist Steven Kovac, we made a stunning find. Many of the top ActBlue “Contributors” never made the individual contributions. Many of these “Not Employed Individual Contributors” were the victims of a highly sophisticated money laundering scheme.

The scheme was further exposed when I provided the data to James O’Keefe and his people at O’Keefe Media Group who captured many unwitting “Money Laundering Smurfs” in Maryland.

This massive ongoing money laundering operation involves wire fraud, evasion of campaign finance limits, structuring of financial transactions, tax fraud, non profit fraud, identity theft, and elder abuse.

The RICO operation is still in operation today. Using the identities of unwitting elderly, and other democrat voters, this massive RICO money laundering enterprise is the fuel for the entire election fraud RICO operation.

BUYING A DISTRICT ATTORNEY

The criminal money laundering enterprise operates at the Federal, state and local levels. The first local elected official identified as part of this ongoing money laundering operation was Alvin Bragg.

Alvin Bragg received massive numbers of campaign finance contributions from the network of individuals who had been identified as smurfs. The investigation into Alvin Bragg also helped to uncover the use of pre-paid credit and debit cards in the structuring of the campaign finance contributions and the payment of ballot harvesting mules.

Does anyone find it interesting that Alvin Bragg charged Donald J Trump criminally with a campaign finance violation, while benefiting from a money laundering RICO enterprise?

Has Alvin Bragg refunded all of the illegal campaign finance contributions made to his campaign yet?

BUYING THE “JUSTICE YOU WANT”

This systematic funneling of illicit campaign finance funds was also identified in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race of Janet Protasiewicz. The Janet for Justice campaign took in massive amounts of money from “Individual Contributors” who were also identified as part of the nationwide ActBlue money laundering RICO enterprise.

How much does it take to buy a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2023? Over $23.3 million, was raised, mostly from leftist PACs funded largely through Soros linked organizations and the ActBlue money laundering enterprise.

The nationwide ActBlue money mules and smurfs made massive numbers of individual contributions to the PACs that largely financed the Janet for Justice campaign.

Should the people of Wisconsin be concerned about the purchase of a Wisconsin Supreme Court seat via a massive nationwide money laundering scheme using the stolen identities of the elderly?

How many other judges and courts have been compromised nationwide at the Federal, State and local levels?

THEY SAY “FOLLOW THE MONEY” SO WE DID…

The information on Fani Willis campaign contributions was obtained directly from the State of Georgia campaign finance database “HERE”.

The first item we identified in the Fani Willis campaign finance report was that there were 222 contributions to her campaign that had ZERO donor information.

Another point of interest was that many of the campaign contributions to the Fani Willis campaign were from out of state contributors. Many of these out of state contributors fit the profile of the ActBlue money laundering scheme victims and participants that we had identified in every single state across America.

You can check the names for yourself using the FEC campaign finance database “HERE”.

The out of state “SMURFS” raised significant suspicions.

Why would elderly people who do not contribute in their own local elections be interested in making campaign contributions to a little known Georgia district attorney beginning in 2022?

Upon further investigation, a pattern seemed to emerge yet again. When contacted about making campaign contributions to Fani Willis, one of the elderly people on the list stated that she had never made a single campaign finance contribution to her campaign. She assured me that she had not made multiple campaign contributions.

Another interesting pattern raised significant questions. Why had this particular “campaign contributor” been using addresses in multiple states to make campaign contributions? Upon further investigation this “Fani Willis Campaign Contributor” was registered to vote in several states.

Another individual “Fani Willis Campaign Contributor” who had made a single campaign contribution was also identified as a “INDIVIDUAL CONTRIBUTOR” making campaign finance contributions using addresses in multiple states to include Florida, Wisconsin, Illinois, and New York.

Coincidentally, this individual made identical “CONTRIBUTIONS” via ActBlue to the same PACs and campaigns.

This same individual was also listed as a registered voter in multiple states casting vote by mail ballots.

As we investigate all of the “INDIVIDUAL CONTRIBUTORS” to the Fani Willis campaign and examine their ongoing contributions via ActBlue we see that all of these individuals are making contributions to the same PACs and candidates.

This ongoing pattern of “ACTIVITY” appears to have started in great scale in 2018 and has rapidly accelerated at the federal, state and local levels.

One of the out of state Fani Willis campaign contributors had made over 9,178 individual contributions just at the federal level since 2018.

What does it cost to buy the Atlanta District Attorney race?

How is it that so many people from out of state that are “NOT EMPLOYED” are making so many campaign finance contributions to a little known district attorney in Atlanta, Georgia beginning in 2022?

What is being seen at a growing and alarming rate is that the nationwide money laundering RICO enterprise is making more and more contributions to PACs and these PACs are financing local candidates.

Many of these PACs have strong ties to the numerous Soros connected organizations that are active participants in the nationwide election fraud, money laundering, terrorist network financing and the massive ongoing RICO enterprise.

Since we first exposed the ActBlue enterprise funding, Warnock and the other democrat candidates and PACs, have started to shift the way that they have been operating. However, we have clearly identified who is involved and how they have been illegally influencing the outcomes of elections nationwide.

THE FIRM

These criminal organizations also share significant connections to the law firm Perkins-Coie. This is the same law firm that was behind the false claims of “Russian Collusion” on the part of the Trump campaign in 2016. The image below is an excerpt from the deposition of FBI Agent Elvis Chan where he admits that he conspired to censor Americans on BigTech and Social Media platforms.

This activity amounted to the largest campaign finance violations in the history of the United States via un disclosed in-kind campaign finance contributions first reported in the Gateway Pundit.

Most large criminal money laundering enterprises function with the assistance of willing attorneys and bankers. Perkins-Coie is by far one of the largest beneficiaries of this RICO money laundering network. The firm received vast sums of illicit money via legal fees paid by the PACs and committees who helped launder the campaign finance contributions made in the name of over a million individuals whose identities have been stolen and used to structure financial transactions and circumvent federal campaign finance limits.

THE BANKS

ActBlue and the numerous PACs, nonprofits and organizations have been utilizing the services of several large banking institutions. They are JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America and Amalgamated Bank.

If these esteemed financial institutions had been doing any form of AML/Fraud detection and compliance they would have filed suspicious activities reports and should have certainly raised alarms. Were these reports filed? Who failed to act?

Has a “criminal enterprise” infiltrated the United States Department of Justice and weaponized it against their political opposition?

THE FEC

How can the Federal Election Commission continue to claim ignorance? The evidence of the massive RICO operation and money laundering enterprise is being directly reported to them? This certainly would fall into the category of “Willful Blindness Doctrine” on their part. We have seen extensive issues with the way that the FEC is handing the data and the receipts of these illicit campaign finance contributions.

Commissioner Trainor has turned a blind eye to many of these violations. This was first reported via my personal communications to the FEC and covered by The Gateway Pundit.

The infiltration of the FEC can also be best viewed through the lens that the FEC claimed that there was no issue with Twitter’s censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story illegally interfering with a legitimate news story that definitively affected the outcome of the 2020 election.

THE RICO ACT

The RICO Act, which stands for the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, is a federal law in the United States that was enacted in 1970. It was passed as part of the Organized Crime Control Act to combat organized criminal enterprises, particularly those associated with organized crime syndicates.

While the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) is primarily a federal law in the United States, some states have adopted their own versions of RICO laws, often referred to as “state RICO” or “Little RICO” laws. Georgia is one of the states which has a RICO statute.

Congress described RICO as “an act designed to prevent ‘known mobsters’ from infiltrating legitimate businesses.”

RICO outlaws four types of activities:

(1) Section 1962(a) prohibits a person from investing in an enterprise any income derived from a pattern of racketeering activity;

(2) Section 1962(b) prohibits a person from using a pattern of racketeering activity to acquire or maintain control over an enterprise;

(3) Section 1962(c) prohibits a person from conducting the affairs of an enterprise through a pattern of racketeering; and

(4) Section 1962(d) prohibits a person from conspiring to violate §§ 1962(a), (b), or (c). “Racketeering activity” is an element common to all of RICO’s prohibitions.

Congress defined “racketeering activity” to include a variety of state and federal predicate crimes. RICO is not violated by a single, short-term episode of “racketeering.” Rather, there must be a “pattern” of racketeering activity—meaning long-term, organized conduct. Persons convicted of violating RICO’s criminal provisions are subject to imprisonment and forfeiture of certain assets.

Section 1961 defines “racketeering activity” broadly to encompass any of the state and federal predicate offenses listed in § 1961(1). RICO claims must be based on actual racketeering conduct. Conduct that amounts to garden-variety state-law crimes, torts, and contract breaches does not qualify as “racketeering activity” under RICO. The offenses listed in § 1961 are called “predicate acts” because at least one of them must have been committed through a pattern to sustain a RICO claim.

Issues Relating to Mail and Wire Fraud as Predicate Acts

Mail fraud (18 U.S.C. § 1341) and wire fraud (18 U.S.C. § 1343) are included as racketeering activities and are alleged as predicate acts in a “high percentage” of civil RICO claims. Criminal mail and wire fraud involves: (1) a scheme based on an intent to defraud; and (2) the use of the mails or wires to further that scheme.

The specific elements of mail or wire are:

(1) a plan or scheme to defraud;

(2) intent to defraud;

(3) reasonable foreseeability that the mail or wires will be used; and

(4) actual use of the mail or wires to further the scheme.

Mailings or wirings sent or delivered through the use of “any private or commercial interstate carrier” may violate the mail fraud statute.

Do you think the use of grossly inflated voter rolls, used to send vote by mail ballots to “voters” with “undeliverable mailing addresses” for ballot harvesting fits the requirements for mail fraud?

with for ballot harvesting fits the requirements for mail fraud? Do you think that using the internet to make fraudulent campaign finance contributions fits the requirements for wire fraud?

Do you think that using the stolen identity of elderly citizens to launder money into political campaigns fits the requirement for wire fraud?

RICO was designed to prevent the illicit infiltration of legitimate enterprises. This explains why the conduct prohibited in § 1962 is unlawful only if it occurs in connection with the investment in, acquisition of, or operation of an “enterprise” affecting interstate commerce. In other words, RICO generally does not target the enterprise, but the bad actors who misuse or wrongfully acquire or invest in a legitimate enterprise.

Like district attorneys, judges, and other government officials…

As the investigation unfolds, more details are emerging, leaving citizens bewildered and demanding answers. The sheer audacity of these actions should prompt calls for an immediate and thorough investigation, with many wondering if justice can truly prevail in the face of such staggering allegations.

Fani Willis, once seen as a rising star in the Georgia political arena, is now grappling with a full-blown scandal that threatens to irreparably tarnish her reputation and upend her career. The implications of these revelations are far-reaching, serving as a stark reminder of the fragility of trust in public officials and the lengths some might go to for power and wealth.

In the days and weeks to come, as the investigation intensifies, the world will be watching closely to see how the authorities handle this unprecedented crisis. The fate of Fani Willis hangs in the balance, and the truth behind these explosive allegations will undoubtedly reshape the course of history.