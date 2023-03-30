EXCLUSIVE: In 2022 Michigan Governor Whitmer Received $18 Million in 185,000 Separate Donations with a Significant Amount from Campaign Finance Mules

Michigan Governor Whitmer received an enormous amount of small-dollar donations from “campaign finance mules” in the 2022 election. Where did these individuals obtain this money?

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer received a surprising large number of small-dollar donations in her 2022 campaign race – $18,469,000 from a total of 185,556 donations, averaging about $100 per donation.

We’re finding out that millions of donations are coming from what The Gateway Pundit previously labeled “campaign finance mules” in a TGP article in 2022 after the midterm elections. At that time, we discovered small dollar amount donations going to Senator Warnock in Georgia amounting to millions of dollars in donations from many of the same donors, in small amounts, from across the nation.

These donors gave a huge number of donations, in very small amounts, to other Democrat candidates around the country. Their occupations were recorded as unemployed or retired.

Earlier this week, James O’Keefe and O’Keefe Media Group published video of his visits to the homes of these campaign finance mules in Maryland. To his surprise, many of these donors had no idea they were making so many donations for Democrat candidates, adding up to thousands of dollars in 2022 political donations.

The donors all appear to be over 70 years-old which is why they were classified as unemployed. It also appears as if their identities may have been stolen and used to launder money to Democrat candidates.

Whitmer spent a large sum of money in the 3rd Quarter of 2022 and spent most all her money by the end of the election. A chart by Transparency USA shows the income and expenditures.

A company called GMMB reportedly has Michigan Governor Whitmer, Katie Hobbs from Arizona, and others as its customers.

According to Transparency USA, Whitmer paid GMMB over $18 million during her 2022 campaign. Soros-backed Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson paid the same firm $3.2 million.

Did these small-dollar donations come from these individuals or did someone steal their identity? These are the questions that need to be addressed next.