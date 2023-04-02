Washington State Analysts the Latest Group to Discover THOUSANDS of Illegal Election Donation Mules Donating MILLIONS to Democrat PAC Act Blue

The Gateway Pundit has published several reports on the inexplicable phenomenon of Democrat donation mules or SMURFS.

These dono mules are making thousands of donations adding up to millions of dollars by unemployed Americans to Democrat politicians and liberal PACs.

TGP reported on donation mules in Georgia for Raphael Warnock and in Missouri to Act Blue.

TGP’s Joe Hoft reported on the donation mules in Michigan donating $18 million to Gretchen Whitmer in 185,000 separate donations from unemployed seniors.

Where are these seniors getting their money for the millions of dollars in donations to Democrats?

James O’Keefe released video last week of his investigation of donation mules in Maryland.

It appears Democrats are running this operation in likely EVERY STATE in the Union. It is a giant donation scandal involving thousands of individuals and tens of millions in illicit donations!

Now Bill Bruch and investigators in Washington State have identified tens of thousands of illicit donations from donor mules in the state of Washington to Democrat candidates and PACs.

Via Bill Bruch on Substack.

Citizen researchers are blown away at what they are finding, here are just a few real-life examples: A “Not Employed” Bellingham man somehow donated 2,274 times to ActBlue between 1/1/21 – 12/31/22. After expanding the fields from 1/1/17 to 12/31/22, this man’s ActBlue donations increased to 6,327 times. A “Not Employed” Seattle woman donated 3,984 times to ActBlue from 1/1/21 – 12/31/22. If you expand the fields to include ALL States, a donor (with same name, middle initial and birthday) donated 4,742 times to ActBlue from 1/1/21 – 12/31/22. Hmm… A “Not Employed” Seattle woman donor somehow donated 9,189 times from 1/1/21 – 12/31/22 for a total of $63,596 to ActBlue. From 1/1/21 – 12/31/22 a “Not Employed” woman in Clallam County donated 1,791 times to ActBlue and other Democrat PAC’s. A “Not Employed” man in Clallam County donated 1,227 times, 95% to ActBlue, 5% to Democrat PACS, and Warnock for GA from 1/1/21 – 12/31/22. A “Not Employed” man in Snohomish County sold his home 8/3/22 but proceeded to donate to ActBlue from there 147 more times before the year was over. A “Not Employed” Seattle man donated 2,184 times (vast majority) to ActBlue from 10/15/19- 12/31/22 for $58,662 From 1/1/21 – 12/31/22 a “Not Employed” individual recorded 558 donations to Warnock for GA., all for substantial amounts and inexplicably one (1) “Retired” WinRed donation for $50. Trending: New Report on Motive of 2017 Las Vegas Shooter is Raising Eyebrows From 1/1/21 – 12/31/22 a “Not Employed” Vancouver man donated 252 times to Warnock for GA . THE NUMBERS DO NOT ADD UP: As an example, per the FEC website, in Clallam County between 1/1/21 – 12/31/22 there were 1,455,000 Million political donations made. The problem being is that in Clallam County there are about 78,000 TOTAL RESIDENTS, meaning that every man, woman and child has an average of 18.65 donations per person. Hmm… A “Not Employed” WA State Donor In August and September 2022, donated:

2 times on the 2nd day of the month,

4 times on the 7th day of the month,

2 times on the 11th day of the month,

2 times on the 15th day of the month,

3 times on the 16th day of the month,

3 times on the 18th day of the month,

3 times on the 20th day of the month,

to ActBlue. Also, October and other months show similar patterns. Hmm… BUT IT GETS WORSE! According to the Fec.gov website, a “Not Employed” ActBlue / Dem Vancouver female donor contributed 17,615 separate times between 1/1/21 – 12/31/22 to ActBlue and Democrat PAC’s and Campaigns and a Bremerton man donated 14,664 times between 1/1/21 – 12/31/22 to ActBlue and Democrat PAC’s and Campaigns (LINK). This is not normal human behavior. The evidence is overwhelming that sophisticated computer algorithm programs are in actuality distributing the funds via thousands of small dollar donations to launder hundreds of millions of dollars. IS ACTBLUE LAUNDERING MONEY FROM CRIMINAL DRUG CARTELS, GEORGE SOROS, LEFT WING OPERATIVES, PAC’s, FOREIGN CURRENCY, CHINA, ETC? ARTICLE: Millions of Tiny, Suspicious Political Donations Questioned by Watchdog Group… …OF NOTE: ActBlue DOES NOT verify up to 55% of their credit card transactions; and as part of its fundraising service, ActBlue provides fundraising software that allows its clients to maximize their fundraising activity… WHO ARE ACTBLUE’s “CLIENTS”??? – ACTBLUE Quid Pro Quo Dealings:

According to Election Watch’s Peter Bernegger, the Warnock For Senate Campaign made 686,000 campaign donations to ActBlue using the WA DC branch of Amalgamated Bank (founded by the communist labor union in the 1930’s) and the same bank where George Soros PACS are located. And $78,877,014.07 was paid from Warnock For Senate to ActBlue in 2021-2022, post. Over 717, 457 contributions. $78+ million from a Senator to ActBlue? Hmm…Post OTHER LEFTIST GROUPS IMPLICATED: GMMB, Inc. is a political communications and advertising firm based in WA, D.C. with additional offices in Seattle and San Francisco and is the largest Democratic consulting firm in the US. Among many other campaigns, according to the Fec.gov website the illegal donations went to Biden, Fetterman, Hobbs, etc. I.e., MI Gov. Gretchen Whitmer paid GMMB $27,400,000.

Read the entire report here.