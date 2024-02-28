Dementia Joe Biden Makes Unannounced Trip to Walter Reed for Physical Exam

President Biden revealed to reporters Wednesday that he is making an unannounced trip to Walter Reed Hospital for a physical exam.

As the Associated Press reported, Biden went on to claim that a “written summary” would be released later in the day.

Walter Reed Hospital, which serves as the standard medical center all U.S. Presidents, is located in Bethesda, Maryland. Biden has undergone yearly physical examinations since he began occupying the White House.

Biden’s poor health has been particularly scrutinized ever since Special Counsel Robert Hur released a damning evaluation in his report on Biden’s stolen classified documents investigation earlier this month. He described Biden as an “elderly man with a poor memory” after hours of questioning.

Biden showed further signs of dementia after lashing out at reporters during a wild press conference following the report’s release and calling Egypt’s president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi the “president of Mexico.”

However, the exam is highly unlikely to include a mental evaluation. The Gateway Pundit previously reported there would be no cognitive assessment test despite Biden’s obvious signs of mental decline.

White House Physician Kevin O’Connor claimed he would not advise Biden to undergo a neurological exam or cognitive test as part of his belated physical.

The White House is probably scared of the results, knowing they would doom Biden’s re-election bid for good.

Beyond his obvious mental limitations, Biden has had a variety of physical ailments. He had a colonoscopy in 2021, in which a 3-millimeter “benign-appearing polyp” was identified and removed. The report also acknowledged Joe Biden’s stiffened gait (which has worsened), persistent cough, and chronic throat-clearing.

In 1988, Biden had surgery to repair two brain aneurysms with one of them leaking.

An overwhelming number of Americans, even Democrats, have expressed deep worry over Biden’s health and whether he should attempt to seize another four years in office.