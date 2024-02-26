CA Governor Gavin Newsom Says Biden’s Record is “Masterclass” (VIDEO)

California Governor Gavin Newsom was on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday morning to discuss Biden’s ability to run for a second term.

Governor Newsom was critical of President Trump. He claimed Democrats were not underestimating his momentum.

In light of concerns about Biden’s ability to continue serving as President, Host Kristin Welker asked Governor Newsom, “Do you think it’s responsible for Democrats to put him at the top of the ticket given those concerns?”

He responded that Biden’s three years in office has been a “masterclass.”

Fox News reported:

NBC News host Kristen Welker pressed Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., on Sunday on whether it was responsible for the Democratic Party to run for President Biden despite voters’ concerns about his age. After Newsom criticized former President Trump and added Democrats were not underestimating the GOP front-runner’s strength, Welker mentioned how, “76% of voters say they have real concerns about President Biden’s ability to serve a second term.” “Do you think it’s responsible for Democrats to put him at the top of the ticket given those concerns?” she asked.

After Welker had asked Governor Newsom if he thought it was responsible to continue running Biden for another term, he came to Biden’s defense.

“Responsible, I revere his record. What he’s done in three years, it’s been masterclass, close to 15 million jobs. That’s eight times more than the last three Republican Presidents combined. The economy is booming, inflation is cooling,” Newsom said.

“We have American manufacturing coming back home all because of Biden’s wisdom because of his temperance his capacity to lead in a bipartisan manner,” Newsom continued.

Watch:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Governor Newsom has chosen to ignore Biden’s real record which includes inflation, open borders, out of control crime in Democrat run cities and a potential for terrorist attacks on US soil.

EXCLUSIVE: Pakistani Illegal Immigrant On Terror Watchlist Given Free Day Of Release In US The terror suspect was released from the custody of ICE San Diego on Jan. 23 w/ tracking technology. The next day, ICE LA arrested him.https://t.co/Kuo4Rafn6N @dailycaller — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) February 9, 2024

TGP also reported on Sunday that Governor Newsom laughed when a reporter asked him if Biden had a better chance of beating Trump than him.