WATCH: Newsom Laughs After Reporter Asks If Biden Has Better Chance of Beating Trump Than Him

California Governor Gavin Newsom laughed after a Fox News reporter asked if Joe Biden has a better chance of beating former President Donald Trump than he does.

Newsom has long been rumored to be running a shadow campaign, intending to step in and replace Biden at the last moment.

“The special counsel report that came out last week against it for President Biden. It had, quote, he is a sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory. What do you think of this?” the reporter began.

The reporter continued, “And then also for the 2024 election… Does 81-year-old President Biden have a better chance of beating Donald Trump than you? And do you disagree with 86% of Americans who think he’s too old to run?”

The question prompted a round of giggles from Newsom and members of his administration.

“Well, I appreciate, the question in the framing, but, I also appreciate my president and, and his performance,” Newsom began.

“I’m a little old fashioned. I care about results,” the governor said. “I care about governing. I care about people that deliver. And I care about people’s record and, and what President Biden has accomplished in just three years is the most significant list of accomplishments in my lifetime.”

Newsom continued, “And I don’t say that lightly. I say that knowingly, because we’re quite literally here as a beneficiary of those accomplishments. The Homekey motto was inspired by the partnerships that we formed with this administration. The remarkable investments in the infrastructure bill, the remarkable Investments, CHIPS and Science Act, the remarkable and unprecedented investments across a spectrum including Safer Communities Act and new investments in mental health and gun safety.”

The heaps of praise did not stop there.

“The work he’s done to eliminate that, for so many, that are burdened with student loans, I can go on and on. The work he’s done in terms of his alliance management. NATO is stronger and it’s larger than it’s been. Russia’s weaker than they’ve ever been,” Newsom said. “The work he did as it relates to strengthening our alliances, including perhaps, some of the most and most consequential as it relates to, the partnerships now and the new strategic alliances with Japan and South Korea in relationship to what’s going on around the globe.”

Finally, the governor concluded, “So I’m very proud of this president, and I’m very enthusiastic to be out there on the campaign trail for him. When asked, the answer’s yes. And I say that enthusiastically, regardless of time of life. And, I am very, very proud to be a Democrat and proud to support his reelection.”

WATCH: