Pakistani on Terror Watchlist Released from ICE Custody in San Diego with “Tracking Technology” – Arrested Next Day by ICE in Los Angeles

A Pakistani man who entered the US illegally in California in November of 2023, was released into the US in January with “tracking technology.” This was after he was confirmed as a match on the US terror watchlist.

This technology was part of the government’s ‘Alternatives to Detention’ program. So, with this logic, an illegal alien who has ties to terrorists was let go with a digital babysitter.

The Pakistani was arrested after ICE in Los Angeles was informed of he was on a terror watchlist.

Federal immigration authorities caught and released a Pakistani man who illegally crossed the southern border and whose name appeared on the terror watchlist, according to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) memo reviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation. The Pakistani national entered the U.S. illegally on Nov. 9, 2023 and was nabbed by Border Patrol the next day in Tecate, California, according to a memo the DCNF received from two different Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sources. While in Border Patrol custody on Nov. 22, the Terrorism Screening Center (TSC) confirmed he was a positive match on the terror watchlist, according to the memo. Despite this, the memo says the terror suspect was released from the custody of ICE San Diego on Jan. 23. ICE served him with an “Order of Release on Recognizance” with tracking technology through the Alternatives to Detention (ATD) program during that time.

“Imagine how many cases like this one get through without us knowing,” a DHS official told the DCNF on the condition of anonymity because they’re not authorized to speak publicly. Daily Caller reported.

EXCLUSIVE: Pakistani Illegal Immigrant On Terror Watchlist Given Free Day Of Release In US The terror suspect was released from the custody of ICE San Diego on Jan. 23 w/ tracking technology. The next day, ICE LA arrested him.https://t.co/Kuo4Rafn6N @dailycaller — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) February 9, 2024

With the number of illegals at record levels, there is a very high risk of terrorists crossing the border. TGP had reported in December that 17 illegal aliens on the FBI terror watchlist were encountered at the southern border in November.

This is just what we know of. The number of terrorists flooding into the US on Joe Biden’s watch is much worse than we know.

Fiscal year 2023 set a record with people encountered at the southern border on the terror watchlist with over 160. Compare that with 2022 which had just under 100.

The San Diego sector of the border has seen a surge of illegals crossing into the US.

BREAKING: Our photographer in Jacumba, CA just witnessed two human smuggling SUVs drop off groups of illegal immigrants who then trot around the border wall and enter the US. People from China, Turkey, & India in this group. This is in eastern San Diego County, and there was only… pic.twitter.com/n32ZYXZ2t0 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 29, 2024

This comes as no surprise as the number of illegals entering the US has topped 11 million illegals and counting. That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.