BREAKING: “Hotter Than Expected” – Inflation Up 3.1% Over Last Year – Overall Prices Up 17.9% Since Biden Took Office – Stocks Rocked

Joe Biden’s America.

Inflation is up 3.1% over the last year. Shelter prices accounted for most of the increase, according to the BLS.

“Shelter prices, which comprise about one-third of the CPI weighting, accounted for much of the rise. The index for that category climbed 0.6% on the month, contributing more than two-thirds of the headline increase, the BLS said. On a 12-month basis, shelter rose 6%.” CNBC reported.

Food prices rose as well.

“Food prices moved higher as well, up 0.4% on the month. Energy helped offset some of the increase, down 0.9% due largely to a 3.3% slide in gasoline prices.” CNBC reported.

Overall prices are up a whopping 17.9% since Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

Stocks tumbled on the inflation news.

The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq lost more than 1% after January’s inflation data was released on Tuesday.

“The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 441 points, or 1.1%. It had earlier in the day slipped more than 500 points, or 1.4%, in its biggest drop since March 2023, when it fell 1.63%. The S&P 500 slid 1.1%, as did the Nasdaq Composite” – CNBC reported.

CNBC reported:

Inflation rose more than expected in January as stubbornly high shelter prices weighed on consumers, the Labor Department reported Tuesday.

The consumer price index, a broad-based measure of the prices shoppers face for goods and services across the economy, increased 0.3% for the month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. On a 12-month basis, that came out to 3.1%, down from 3.4% in December.

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for a monthly increase of 0.2% and an annual gain of 2.9%.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, the so-called core CPI accelerated 0.4% in January and was up 3.9% from a year ago, unchanged from December. The forecast had been for 0.3% and 3.7%, respectively.

CNBC’s Steve Liesman said, “It was just a lousy month when it came to inflation.

“Real earnings also declined in the month,” he added.

WATCH:

CNBC’s Rick Santelli went off after the inflation numbers dropped.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

