BREAKING: Embattled RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to RESIGN

In a stunning development, Ronna Romney McDaniel, the embattled Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), is set to resign from her position following the February 24th South Carolina GOP primary, as reported by The New York Times.

This news comes after Donald Trump met with Ronna McDaniel at the Mar-a-Lago estate following his prediction of forthcoming “changes” within the RNC.

Following the meeting, President Donald Trump has announced plans to offer recommendations for the party’s growth after the upcoming South Carolina GOP primary.

Trump’s post-meeting statements on Truth Social were cryptic regarding McDaniel’s future, promising a decision on the RNC’s direction after the South Carolina Primary.

Trump wrote:

“Things are looking great in the Presidential Race of 2024 against Crooked Joe Biden. We have Leads, in many cases substantial, in virtually every Head-to-Head Poll. The Primary seems to be over, but I’ll be going to South Carolina next week to finish off a very unpopular Candidate. On Thursday, I’m heading to Nevada for the Nevada Caucus, where there are 26 Delegates – Hopefully, we’ll get most of them. In my successful run in 2016, the State of Michigan really came through – First time in Decades that it was won by a Republican, and it was headed up by my friend Ronna McDaniel. Ronna is now Head of the RNC, and I’ll be making a decision the day after the South Carolina Primary as to my recommendations for RNC Growth.”

BREAKING: RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel will resign after the February 24th South Carolina GOP primary, according to NY Times report. Who should step up as the new chairperson? pic.twitter.com/LEZSMu6dOI — Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) February 7, 2024

According to two sources familiar with the matter, Ronna McDaniel informed President Trump of her intentions to resign from her position shortly after the South Carolina primary on February 24.

According to the New York Times, Trump is reportedly favoring Michael Whatley, the current Chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party (NCGOP), to fill the leadership vacuum.

Last month, Donald Trump threw his support behind Michael Whatley for the role of RNC co-chair, granting him his “Complete and Total Endorsement” in a message to his followers.

Trump wrote in an email:

“North Carolina Republican Chairman Michael Whatley is running to become the Co-Chair of the Republican National Committee next week in California. In addition to leading North Carolina to tremendous success in the recent election, including the victory by Senator Ted Budd, he has helped turn North Carolina, with my help, of course, red. Mike is MAGA all the way! He has been with me and real Republicans all the way, has helped America First candidates get elected, and will be a great Co-Chair of the RNC. Michael Whatley has my Complete and Total Endorsement. On to victory in 2024!”

Since Ronna Romney McDaniel assumed leadership of the GOP in 2017, the party’s grip on power has seemingly loosened. Under her watch, Republicans have experienced a series of electoral setbacks, losing eight gubernatorial races, three Senate seats, 19 House seats, and a presidential race.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Saturday that the RNC is looking at opening a credit line to help pay the bills and compensate for dismal recent fundraising levels.

It can be recalled that donations to the feckless Republican Party reached an 8-year low under Ronna McDaniel.

The 13th District Committee in North Carolina expresses no tolerance for “frivolous spending” coupled with “abysmal performance.”

An in-depth investigation by RedState has revealed concerning details about the spending habits of the Republican National Committee (RNC) under the leadership of chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, highlighting a troubling pattern of expenditure on non-essential items.

This report comes over a year after the initial exposé that revealed millions in donor funds being allocated to luxury items and high-end entertainment.

The latest financial scrutiny, drawing from the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) records, compares the RNC’s spending to that of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) from October 20, 2022, to November 30, 2023. The results display a stark contrast in financial priorities between the two parties.

Here’s a breakdown of the spending categories between the RNC and the DNC:

Floral Arrangements:

RNC : $70,328.00

: $70,328.00 DNC: $795

Consultants:

RNC : $1,078,279.47

: $1,078,279.47 DNC: $114,000

Office Supplies:

RNC : $297,717.64

: $297,717.64 DNC: $45,005

Limousines:

RNC : $263,127.25

: $263,127.25 DNC: $7,000

Voter File Maintenance:

RNC : $39,233.50

: $39,233.50 DNC: $235,865.88

GOTV Texts:

RNC : $86,019

: $86,019 DNC: $1,676,923.29

State Outlays:

RNC : $13,800,200

: $13,800,200 DNC: $23,835,437

The organization has outspent the DNC in areas such as floral arrangements, consultants, office supplies, and limousines.

The DNC has channeled significantly more funds into key areas like voter file maintenance, GOTV (Get Out The Vote) texting campaigns, and state party support, which are traditionally vital for election success.

On Tuesday, Mike Reed, the Chief of Staff for the Republican National Committee (RNC), is also set to resign from his position later this month, according to a report by Politico.

Reed, who has held the position since January 2022, announced his decision to step down in an email, citing the need to dedicate more time to his expanding family as the primary reason for his departure.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as soon as additional details become available.