Mike Reed, the Chief of Staff for the Republican National Committee (RNC), is set to resign from his position later this month, according to a report by Politico.

Reed, who has held the position since January 2022, announced his decision to step down in an email, citing the need to dedicate more time to his expanding family as the primary reason for his departure.

Reed’s decision to leave is not entirely unexpected within RNC circles, as sources close to the matter revealed the move had been in consideration for approximately a year. Reed is reportedly transitioning to a new role at Cornerstone, a government relations and public affairs firm.

This information comes a day after Ronna meets with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Donald Trump met with Ronna McDaniel following his prediction of forthcoming “changes” within the RNC just a day earlier, according to Politico.

President Donald Trump has announced plans to offer recommendations for the party’s growth after the upcoming South Carolina GOP primary. Trump’s post-meeting statements on Truth Social were cryptic regarding McDaniel’s future, promising a decision on the RNC’s direction after the South Carolina Primary.

Trump wrote:

“Things are looking great in the Presidential Race of 2024 against Crooked Joe Biden. We have Leads, in many cases substantial, in virtually every Head-to-Head Poll. The Primary seems to be over, but I’ll be going to South Carolina next week to finish off a very unpopular Candidate. On Thursday, I’m heading to Nevada for the Nevada Caucus, where there are 26 Delegates – Hopefully, we’ll get most of them. In my successful run in 2016, the State of Michigan really came through – First time in Decades that it was won by a Republican, and it was headed up by my friend Ronna McDaniel. Ronna is now Head of the RNC, and I’ll be making a decision the day after the South Carolina Primary as to my recommendations for RNC Growth.”

In his communication to RNC staffers, Reed emphasized the expected nature of changes during election cycles, saying, “I know the timing of this news comes as many rumors in the press swirl and we prepare to merge with the presumptive nominee. I assure you, the RNC is in an incredibly strong position,” Reed wrote.

“We always knew there would be some changes once we had a presumptive nominee, and we welcome that,” he added.

“Chairman McDaniel has had great conversations with President Trump over the last few days and weeks. She will continue to lead this organization to merge seamlessly should he be the nominee,” he claimed.

While Reed’s successor has yet to be named, McDaniel’s statement praised his tenure, describing him as a “calm and steady hand,” per Politico.

“I will miss having Mike guide me and our staff,” she added, “but I am so happy and excited for his next adventure and that he will be able to spend more time with his wife Alice and their beautiful children.”

Reed’s resignation comes at a particularly tumultuous time for the RNC, under the leadership of Ronna McDaniel, which is facing increasing scrutiny over its strategies and effectiveness as the political battleground heats up.

Donations to the feckless Republican Party reached an 8-year low under Ronna McDaniel, according to the Washington Post.

The GOP raised its lowest amount since President Trump arose as leader of the party.

it could be that McDaniel has shown a complete lack of concern in confronting the widespread voter fraud by the left and has spent more time attacking popular Republican candidates.

Under Ronna McDaniel – A dollar to the RNC is a dollar wasted.

The RNC is looking at opening a credit line to help pay the bills and compensate for dismal recent fundraising levels.

An in-depth investigation by RedState has revealed concerning details about the spending habits of the Republican National Committee (RNC) under the leadership of chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, highlighting a troubling pattern of expenditure on non-essential items.

This report comes over a year after the initial exposé that revealed millions in donor funds being allocated to luxury items and high-end entertainment.