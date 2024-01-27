Ronna McDaniel’s Cash-Strapped RNC May Open a Line of Credit to Help Pay Bills This Election Year

The Republican National Committee is looking at opening a credit line to help pay the bills and compensate for dismal recent fundraising levels.

Ronna McDaniel and the RNC will discuss the unusual option this coming week at the Winter Meetings in Las Vegas.

Kerry Picket reported.

RNC seeking new credit line to help climb out of money hole – https://t.co/DSF0sCXNOM – @washtimes — Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) January 26, 2024

This is what happens when Marxist radicals take over the country and you refuse to fight.

Donations to the RNC hit an 8-year low in November.

Just The News reported: