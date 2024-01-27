Ronna McDaniel’s Cash-Strapped RNC May Open a Line of Credit to Help Pay Bills This Election Year

The Republican National Committee is looking at opening a credit line to help pay the bills and compensate for dismal recent fundraising levels.
Ronna McDaniel and the RNC will discuss the unusual option this coming week at the Winter Meetings in Las Vegas.
Kerry Picket reported.
RNC seeking new credit line to help climb out of money hole – https://t.co/DSF0sCXNOM – @washtimes
— Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) January 26, 2024
This is what happens when Marxist radicals take over the country and you refuse to fight.
Donations to the RNC hit an 8-year low in November.
Just The News reported:
The RNC will take up the issue at their winter meeting that starts Tuesday in Las Vegas. Their money problems, both with big-dollar and small dollar contributions, have been a concern since officials announced a $15 million shortfall last summer.
“They’re going to ask the members to take a vote on opening up a line of credit for the RNC, which would allow the RNC to borrow money,” one concerned RNC member told The Times.
A party official close to RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said the new credit line is not unusual, and that an authorization for more credit is done every year, in case the money is needed and whether they use it or not, according to the outlet.