Trump Meets RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel — Announces He Will Make Recommendation for RNC Changes After South Carolina Primary

On Monday, Donald Trump met with Ronna McDaniel at the Mar-a-Lago estate following his prediction of forthcoming “changes” within the RNC just a day earlier, according to Politico.

“The meeting, which took place at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, was confirmed by two people familiar with the discussion,” the news outlet added.

Following the meeting, President Donald Trump has announced plans to offer recommendations for the party’s growth after the upcoming South Carolina GOP primary.

This declaration came amidst speculation about the leadership of RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel and the direction of the party as it gears up for the 2024 Presidential race.

Trump, in a statement on Truth Social, expressed optimism about his standing in the 2024 Presidential race against Joe Biden, highlighting his lead in numerous polls.

He emphasized his campaign’s momentum and outlined his immediate travel plans to South Carolina and Nevada, states crucial for his campaign’s delegate accumulation strategy.

Trump reminisced about his 2016 victory in Michigan, a win he attributes to McDaniel’s leadership, who was then heading the Michigan GOP. McDaniel, now at the helm of the RNC, faces scrutiny as Trump hints at potential changes to the party’s leadership and strategy post-South Carolina primary.

“Things are looking great in the Presidential Race of 2024 against Crooked Joe Biden. We have Leads, in many cases substantial, in virtually every Head-to-Head Poll. The Primary seems to be over, but I’ll be going to South Carolina next week to finish off a very unpopular Candidate,” Trump wrote.

“On Thursday, I’m heading to Nevada for the Nevada Caucus, where there are 26 Delegates – Hopefully, we’ll get most of them. In my successful run in 2016, the State of Michigan really came through – First time in Decades that it was won by a Republican, and it was headed up by my friend Ronna McDaniel.”

“Ronna is now Head of the RNC, and I’ll be making a decision the day after the South Carolina Primary as to my recommendations for RNC Growth,” Trump concluded.

Trump’s comments have sparked a flurry of discussions among political pundits and party officials regarding the implications of his forthcoming recommendations.

Trump’s influence within the party remains significant, and his recent statements indicate he may seek to leverage his influence to shape the RNC’s strategy and leadership as the 2024 election cycle intensifies.

During an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News‘ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Trump alluded to anticipated “changes” within the RNC’s leadership. When asked about McDaniel’s performance, Trump provided a nuanced response, praising her initial efforts but suggesting that the time might be ripe for adjustments.

“I think she did great when she ran Michigan for me. I think she did OK initially in the RNC,” Trump said. He then hinted that Ronna should step down, saying, “I would say, right now, there will probably be some changes made.”

The news outlet reported:

