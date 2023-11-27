RNC Sees Donations Hit 8-Year Low Under Feckless Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

Donations to the feckless Republican Party reached an 8-year low under Ronna McDaniel according to the Washington Post.

The GOP raised its lowest amount since President Trump arose as leader of the party.

it could be that McDaniel has shown a complete lack of concern in confronting the widespread voter fraud by the left and has spent more time attacking popular Republican candidates.

Under Ronna McDaniel – A dollar to the RNC is a dollar wasted.

Breitbart.com reported: