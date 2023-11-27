RNC Sees Donations Hit 8-Year Low Under Feckless Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

Donations to the feckless Republican Party reached an 8-year low under Ronna McDaniel according to the Washington Post.
The GOP raised its lowest amount since President Trump arose as leader of the party.
it could be that McDaniel has shown a complete lack of concern in confronting the widespread voter fraud by the left and has spent more time attacking popular Republican candidates.
Under Ronna McDaniel – A dollar to the RNC is a dollar wasted.
Breitbart.com reported:
Donations to the Republican National Committee (RNC) have hit an eight-year low, sources told the Washington Post on Monday.
The diminished donations raise concerns about whether or not RNC leadership is properly aligned with the party’s grassroots to counter an unpopular Democrat president seeking reelection.
Ten people familiar with the matter told the Post that big donors and small donors are not giving as much money to the RNC as they have in the past.
The RNC raised the lowest amount of money since former President Trump arose as the leader of the GOP, the Post reported:
“I think there’s more donors just fully committed to their candidate right now, saying I am all in, and once the nominee is set, I’ll be there. That’s what I hear more than anything. And they’re really solidly in the camps of their candidate, which is normal,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told the Post. “There’s nothing unusual about this, because they know that once their candidate gets in that we will merge and that we’ll be working together to win the White House.”