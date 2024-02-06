Biden Lashes Out at Speaker Johnson as Senate Border Bill Stalls, “We Need Help on the Border…Why Won’t They Give Me the Help?” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday blasted House Speaker Johnson as the Senate border bill stalled in Congress.

The Senate’s $118.28 billion national security supplemental package allocates $60 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

Only $20.23 billion was allocated to secure the US border amid an unprecedented invasion of military-age males from Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and China.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the first vote on the bill is scheduled for Wednesday.

However, Speaker Johnson on Monday said the Senate bill is “dead on arrival.”

I’ve seen enough. This bill is even worse than we expected, and won’t come close to ending the border catastrophe the President has created. As the lead Democrat negotiator proclaimed: Under this legislation, “the border never closes.” If this bill reaches the House, it will be… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) February 5, 2024

Biden lashed out at Speaker Johnson on Monday during a stop at a small business in Las Vegas.

“The border, I’ve been asking since the first thing. The first bill introduced was on the border. We don’t have enough agents. We don’t have enough folks…. We need help. Why won’t they give me the help?” Biden said.

An estimated 11 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age men from China, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America have crossed over the border since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021.

The illegals are crossing the border on Joe Biden’s open border invitation after he took 94 executive actions to create the crisis.

Meanwhile Biden is blaming Republicans for the border crisis he created.

VIDEO:

Joe Biden: “We need help [on the border]. Why won’t they give me the help?” Not only have House-Republicans passed H.R. 2, which would end the border crisis, Joe Biden could end the crisis today by reversing his executive actions that opened the border in the fist place. pic.twitter.com/tkibfnWnCd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 5, 2024

Last week Biden told the reporters that he is completely powerless. The president of the executive branch is completely powerless according to Joe Biden.

Biden replied, “I’ve done all I can do! Give me the power! I asked for the very day I got into office! Give me the border patrol! Give me the people who can stop this and make it work rationally!”

Meanwhile the Biden Regime is hamstringing border patrol agents and cutting razor wire on the Texas-Mexico border to allow more illegals to cross into the US.