Fox News’ Dana Perino Slams Biden After He Falsely Claims He’s ‘Done All He Can’ on the Border – Then Shuffles Away to Marine One (VIDEO)

Fox News anchor Dana Perino slammed Joe Biden after he absurdly claimed he’s ‘done all he can’ on the border amid an unprecedented invasion of military-age males.

81-year-old Joe Biden tried to answer a few questions on the South Lawn as he prepared to board Marine One and Dana Perino blasted him for mumbling through answers while the rotating blades of the helicopter drowned him out.

An estimated 11 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age men from China, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America have crossed over the border since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021.

The illegals are crossing the border on Joe Biden’s open border invitation after he took 94 executive actions to create the crisis.

Joe Biden is now blocking the House-passed Secure the Border Act – while blaming Trump for the border crisis.

“With executive authority…was there more you could do?…” a reporter asked Biden referring to the border crisis.

Biden told the reporters that he is completely powerless. The president of the executive branch is completely powerless according to Joe Biden.

Biden replied, “I’ve done all I can do! Give me the power! I asked for the very day I got into office! Give me the border patrol! Give me the people who can stop this and make it work rationally!”

Meanwhile the Biden Regime is hamstringing border patrol agents and cutting razor wire on the Texas-Mexico border to allow more illegals to cross into the US.

Joe Biden falsely claims he’s “done all I can do” on the border. That’s a lie. Joe Biden took 94 executive actions in his first 100 days creating the crisis. Meanwhile, he is blocking the House-passed Secure the Border Act. pic.twitter.com/90WxuOBuLy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 30, 2024

Biden also vaguely answered a question about the Iran-backed terrorist attack that killed three American servicemembers.

Fox News anchor Dana Perino slammed Joe Biden as he shuffled away to Marine One en route to a campaign event in Palm Beach, Florida.

“I find it professionally insulting as someone who used to work there that they think that this is good enough? For the president to just take a question like that when you can’t actually hear him above the rotating blades [of Marine One]” Dana Perino said.

