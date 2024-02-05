House Speaker Johnson Declares Uniparty Border Deal ‘Dead on Arrival’ if Presented to House

In a decisive blow to the uniparty effort to pass comprehensive border security legislation, House Speaker Mike Johnson declared the Senate’s proposed border deal ‘dead on arrival’ should it reach the floor of the House of Representatives.

Senate leaders unveiled the details of the long-awaited border security bill on Sunday, which also encompasses a significant foreign aid package. The negotiations were spearheaded by Senators James Lankford (R-OK), Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), and Chris Murphy (D-CT).

According to Democrat Senator Patty Murray, the $118.28 billion national security supplemental package includes:

Foreign Aid Commitments: $60.06 billion in support for Ukraine amidst Russian aggression $14.1 billion in security assistance for Israel $2.44 billion to address U.S. Central Command operations and conflict-related expenses in the Red Sea $10 billion in global humanitarian assistance $4.83 billion to support Indo-Pacific allies against Chinese encroachment $2.33 billion for displaced Ukrainians and other refugees worldwide

Border Security and Immigration Provisions: $20.23 billion for border operations, policy enforcement, and narcotics interdiction Introduction of the Fentanyl Eradication and Narcotics Deterrence (FEND) Off Fentanyl Act $400 million for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program Provisions for government intervention at varying thresholds of border encounters Work authorizations for illegal aliens



Speaker Johnson has shown no sign of backing down from his stance.

In a tweet on Sunday, he voiced his concerns about the bill’s implications for border security and immigration policy, stating that the bill would exacerbate the existing border crisis.

“I’ve seen enough. This bill is even worse than we expected, and won’t come close to ending the border catastrophe the President has created. As the lead Democrat negotiator proclaimed: Under this legislation, “the border never closes.” If this bill reaches the House, it will be dead on arrival.”

A joint statement was also released by Speaker Johnson, including GOP Majority Whip Steve Scalise and Representative Elise Stefanik, denouncing the Senate immigration bill for its inability to secure the border and its potential to encourage illegal immigration.

House Republicans oppose the Senate immigration bill because it fails in every policy area needed to secure our border and would actually incentivize more illegal immigration. Among its many flaws, the bill expands work authorizations for illegal aliens while failing to include critical asylum reforms. Even worse, its language allowing illegals to be ‘released from physical custody’ would effectively endorse the Biden ‘catch and release’ policy. The so-called ‘shutdown’ authority in the bill is anything but, riddled with loopholes that grant far too much discretionary authority to Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas – who has proven he will exploit every measure possible, in defiance of the law, to keep the border open. The bill also fails to adequately stop the President’s abuse of parole authority and provides for taxpayer funds to fly and house illegal immigrants in hotels through the FEMA Shelter and Services Program. Because President Biden has refused to utilize his broad executive authority to end the border catastrophe that he has created, the House led nine months ago with the passage of the Secure the Border Act (H.R. 2). That bill contains the necessary components to actually stem the flow of illegals and end the present crisis. The Senate must take it up immediately. America’s sovereignty is at stake. Any consideration of this Senate bill in its current form is a waste of time. It is DEAD on arrival in the House. We encourage the U.S. Senate to reject it.

On Monday, Elon Musk shared a retweet featuring a video clip from 2022 of Mike Johnson, where he succinctly exposes a scheme by Democrats to convert illegal immigrants into voters, effectively countering Jerry Nadler’s arguments in the discussion.

