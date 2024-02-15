Biden Border Crisis: Felon, Cartel and Gang Member Arrested in El Paso, Texas By Border Patrol

*Biden open border crisis update*

The Border Patrol arrested an illegal from Mexico who is a convicted felon. Even worse, he is a member of a cartel and is a known gang member. He is facing jail time and deportation if convicted. This, according to Chief Jason Owens of the USBP (CBP).

USBP agents in El Paso, TX arrested an aggravated felon from Mexico. The subject is an admitted La Linea Cartel & Barrio Azteca Gang member. He will be charged with 8 USC 1326 (felony re-entry). If convicted, he will face jail & removal from the country. pic.twitter.com/rUvVyc87xT — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) February 15, 2024

In the last three years, an estimated 11 million illegals have entered the US. With endless numbers that have been released into the US with no accountability, it is certain that dangerous cartel members will find their way through the border.

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.

The danger does not stop at cartel members. Illegals that are on terror watchlists have been released into the US under an “alternatives to detention program.”

A Pakistani man who entered the US illegally in California in November of 2023, was released into the US in January with “tracking technology.” This was after he was confirmed as a match on the US terror watchlist.

The Pakistani was arrested after ICE in Los Angeles was informed of he was on a terror watchlist.

The Federal Government has the Constitutional duty to protect our nation from foreign invasion under Artice IV, Section 4.

The Federal Government has proven by their actions that not only are they not taking action, but they are also interfering with the state of Texas who has taken action to protect section of the border that affects them. 25 states have joined in support of their right to protect their own state.

Texas’ action has proven to be effective in Eagle Pass with a 76 percent drop in illegals crossing the border.

NGOs (non-governmental organizations) have been contributing to the invasion of the US. This will continue until they are defunded and prosecuted for their actions.

The Biden regime is willingly leaving the border open. Since Texas has taken action, a lot of illegals are going through San Diego, Ca. The eastern part of the county has seen a lot of activity in Jacumba.

Watch: