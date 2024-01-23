WATCH LIVE @ 9 PM ET: President Trump Delivers Remarks Laconia, New Hampshire Before Primary Election TOMORROW

President Trump is expected to take the stage ahead of tomorrow’s primary election at a rally in Laconia, New Hampshire, at 9 pm ET.

The Trump campaign will also hold an election night watch party event on Tuesday in Nashua, New Hampshire.

After a weekend of rallying massive crowds across the state in Manchester on Saturday and Rochester on Sunday, President Trump is expected to have another massive victory on Tuesday.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Trump’s massive landslide victory in the first in the nation Iowa caucus last week.

The mainstream media, including the Associated Press, called the caucuses for Trump just 30 minutes after they began.

As Kristinn Taylor of The Gateway Pundit reported, Trump now tops former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley among likely New Hampshire GOP primary voters, 62 percent to 35 percent, after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ long-awaited departure from the race.

Before this, Trump still dominated in the polls ahead of this week’s Primary with 53% support, toppling Nikki Haley’s 34%.

However, the New Hampshire primary is open to Republicans and “undeclared” voters, and it has been reported that about 3,500 Democrats switched to “undeclared” before the October 6, 2023 deadline, making them eligible to vote in the GOP primary.

It appears that Nikki Haley’s previous plan to rig the election in Iowa with Democrats registered as Republicans may diminish Trump’s soaring lead in New Hampshire.

Watch live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network: