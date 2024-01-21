WATCH LIVE: President Trump Delivers Remarks in Rochester, NH @ 7PM ET Before TUESDAY Primary

Trump speaks to a roaring crowd in Manchester, NH, on January 20, 2024

President Trump will speak in Rochester, New Hampshire, tonight at 7 pm ET at a rally before Tuesday’s GOP presidential primary election. Doors to the rally will open at 4 pm.

Trump continues to dominate in the polls ahead of this week’s Primary with 53% support, toppling Nikki Haley’s 34%.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump spoke in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Saturday night.

Thousands of Trump supporters stood in line in snowy, freezing cold temperatures Saturday afternoon for President Trump’s rally at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Thousands Line Up in Freezing Cold for Trump Rally in Manchester, New Hampshire

The 45th and 47th President of The United States is also set to speak in Laconia, New Hampshire, tomorrow night. Get tickets HERE!

While it’s not as cold today, at 23 degrees, supporters began lining up early this morning to see President Trump.

Nikki Haley also spoke in New Hampshire last week, but according to one X user, Fergus Cullen, Haley could barely muster 250 people for her roughly 30-minute speech:

The Gateway Pundit reported that Trump killed rumors that Nikki Haley has potential as a VP running mate on Friday, saying, “She’s not of the timber to be the vice president.”

Watch live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks at the Rochester Opera House in Rochester, New Hampshire, on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

RSBN will have full coverage of President Trump’s Rochester speech.

Stay tuned for more.

Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

