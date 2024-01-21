WATCH LIVE: President Trump Delivers Remarks in Rochester, NH @ 7PM ET Before TUESDAY Primary

President Trump will speak in Rochester, New Hampshire, tonight at 7 pm ET at a rally before Tuesday’s GOP presidential primary election. Doors to the rally will open at 4 pm.

Trump continues to dominate in the polls ahead of this week’s Primary with 53% support, toppling Nikki Haley’s 34%.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump spoke in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Saturday night.

Thousands of Trump supporters stood in line in snowy, freezing cold temperatures Saturday afternoon for President Trump’s rally at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The 45th and 47th President of The United States is also set to speak in Laconia, New Hampshire, tomorrow night. Get tickets HERE!

While it’s not as cold today, at 23 degrees, supporters began lining up early this morning to see President Trump.

Rochester, New Hampshire Supporters of former President Donald Trump are lining up in the cold ahead of his 7pm campaign rally here. While it’s not as chilly as it was in Iowa last week, it’s still only 23° here. One woman at the front of the line told me she arrived at… pic.twitter.com/TK0lA85Wmg — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) January 21, 2024

Nikki Haley also spoke in New Hampshire last week, but according to one X user, Fergus Cullen, Haley could barely muster 250 people for her roughly 30-minute speech:

250 ppl in Rochester for @nikkihaley. Standard 32 min stump speech, did not take questions, did stick around for all the selfies ppl wanted. Same weak criticism of Trump – “rightly or wrongly chaos follows him” with a couple new lines rebutting his ads. Not enough. #nhpolitics pic.twitter.com/hfixvKvbuR — Fergus Cullen (@FergusCullen) January 18, 2024

The Gateway Pundit reported that Trump killed rumors that Nikki Haley has potential as a VP running mate on Friday, saying, “She’s not of the timber to be the vice president.”

Watch live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network: