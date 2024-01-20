Thousands Line Up in Freezing Cold for Trump Rally in Manchester, New Hampshire

by

Thousands of Trump supporters stood on line in snowy, freezing cold temperatures Saturday afternoon for President Trump’s rally at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire being held before Tuesday’s GOP presidential primary election. The rally is set to start at 7 p.m. EST. Doors opened a short while ago and supporters were soon filling the 11,000 seat arena.

The SNHU Arena is a regular stop for Trump, with ‘sold out’ campaign rallies being held there three times since his first campaign, in 2016, 2019 and 2020, sometimes with overflow crowds outside.

The 16 degree daytime high will likely mean no overflow crowds outside and maybe a few empty seats. The seating behind the stage is blocked off by a large black curtain, according to photos.

But Trump has drawn a huge crowd of enthusiastic supporters, with some photographers describing the lines as several blocks long earlier in the day.

The Trump campaign offered rally prizes to top phonebank volunteers at the Manchester headquarters, with the top caller getting to take a photo with Trump.

Photos and videos from the scene posted by attendees and reporters, including foreign press:

New Hampshire native and newly minted Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced rally prizes for phonebankers:

C-SPAN is there:

As is RSBN:

