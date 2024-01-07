Pence Says FBI Did Not Contribute to January 6 Capitol Protest, Cheers Arrest of More Than 1,200 Trump Supporters (VIDEO)

Former Vice President Mike Pence appeared on CNN on Sunday to discuss the January 6 Capitol protest.

Pence told CNN’s “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper that the FBI did not contribute to the January 6 Capitol protest and cheered the arrest of more than 1,200 Trump supporters.

“I’ve heard the many repeated assurances from the FBI that they were not involved, and I take them at their word,” Pence said.

Pence said he takes FBI Director Christopher Wray at his word that the FBI did not instigate the riot.

“I’ve seen the director of the FBI repeatedly assure the American people that the FBI were not the instigators of the riot that occurred on January 6,” Pence said to Jake Tapper on Sunday. “And frankly I’m very grateful for the efforts of the FBI to bring nearly a thousand people to justice who ransacked our Capitol and did violence against police officers that day.”

Pence said he’s “pleased” that more than 1,000 – mainly peaceful – Trump supporters are locked up in the DC gulag.

Most January 6 protestors peacefully strolled through the Capitol after being waved in by police but they were arrested and charged by Biden’s corrupt Justice Department anyway.

“I believe everyone that conducted that riot at the Capitol needs to be held to the fullest extent of the law. I’m pleased that many have,” Pence added.

WATCH:

On #CNNSOTU, former Vice President @Mike_Pence rejects false claims by Donald Trump and other Republicans that the FBI instigated the January 6 attack and says “everyone that conducted that riot at the Capitol needs to be held to the fullest extent of the law.” pic.twitter.com/3pcANZfdo6 — State of the Union (@CNNSOTU) January 7, 2024

Hundreds of federal agents and provocateurs were embedded in the Capitol protest.

Rep. Higgins told Tucker that government officials – feds, military etc – LURED Trump supporters into the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Higgins estimates that at least 200 FBI assets were operating in the crowd of Trump supporters at the Capitol on January 6.

Videos published by The Gateway Pundit show Capitol police moving barricades, opening sets of locked doors and waving in Trump supporters on January 6.

Despite this, Biden’s Justice Department has made it clear that thousands more will be arrested in connection with January 6.

Matthew Graves, Biden-appointed US Attorney for the District of Columbia on Thursday said the DOJ is now going to target THOUSANDS of Americans who were around the Capitol on January 6, but did not enter the building.

“An important note about those who remained outside the [Capitol] building,” Graves said. “We have used our prosecutorial discretion and to primarily to focus on those who entered the building, are those who engaged in violent or rough conduct on Capitol grounds.”

He continued, “But, if a person knowingly entered a restricted area without authorization, they had already committed a federal crime. Make no mistake, thousands of people occupying the area that they were not authorized to be present in in the first place.”

Mike Pence wants more Trump supporters locked up and denied due process.

Shocking no one, Mike Pence dropped from the 2024 presidential race in October.