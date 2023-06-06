IT WAS ALL A LIE: Here are Six Videos that Show Capitol Police Moving Barricades, Opening Sets of Locked Doors, Waving in Trump Supporters on January 6th



The magnetic doors on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 — opened from the inside.

Two years ago, in May 2021, a member of the Oath Keepers called The Gateway Pundit to tell us his story of the January 6th protests.

** The Gateway Pundit reported two years ago in May that the US Capitol doors were opened from the inside.

The man was living in fear since the Jan. 6 protests at the US Capitol and wanted to get his story out.

The Oath Keepers is a non-partisan association of current and formerly serving military, police, and first responders, who pledge to fulfill the oath all military and police take to “defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

What he told us is truly shocking and had not been reported by the mainstream fake news.

This man wanted to remain anonymous. We spoke with Attorney Kellye Sorelle about his story.

1.) On January 6, he told us about the famous, not-so-famous, so-called “stack video” that was making the rounds in the fake news following the protests.

In the video, several Oath Keeper members march up the US Capitol steps and sing the National Anthem while facing the massive crowd.

Then this Oath Keeper dropped a huge bombshell–

According to this American patriot, who is a US Marine veteran who worked overseas at a US Embassy, the doors on the US Capitol are electronically controlled magnetic locked doors. And someone inside the security booth at the US Capitol opened the doors on January 6 to allow Trump supporters to enter the US Capitol!

The Gateway Pundit altered the voice quality of our contact at the request of this witness.

We later learned from a TGP reader that a fire alarm set off from the inside — which did not happen — can also unlock the doors.

Both of these options involve someone on the inside.

In January 2022, Defense Attorney Jonathon Moseley confirmed in his letter to corrupt federal prosecutors that the magnetic Columbus Doors were opened from the inside on January 6, 2021.

The video was later released by FreeStateWill.

The video CLEARLY shows that the alleged operatives were working with agents inside the building to open the magnetic doors.

It was all a setup.

2.) This week John Solomon and Just The News released a video of police allowing Trump supporters to leave the building and leave the doors open.

This footage was first released over a year ago by Corruption Abound and posted at The Gateway Pundit earlier this year.

Hundreds of unsuspecting Trump supporters entered the building through this entrance. No doubt they are being rounded up by the FBI and over-charged by the politicized DOJ.

It is clear from this report that Trump supporters were set up and then persecuted for their political beliefs. This footage is damning to the regime. But they continue their lies, and good men and women continue to be persecuted. Tyranny has arrived in America.

3.) In a third video previously published over a year ago – Police famously stood by as HUNDREDS of Trump Supporters entered the US Capitol in a different door.

4.) In a fourth video, a Capitol Hill Police Officer is seen waving in Trump supporters at the door of the US Capitol.

5.) Undercover police ordering Trump supporters to move to the Capitol.

6.) Police move barricades and wave people to the US Capitol.

7.) Ray Epps.