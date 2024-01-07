“This is the Smartest, Best Informed Account of What Actually Happened on January 6th” – Rep. Higgins Tells Tucker All About Undercover Agents Involved in J6 (VIDEO)

Congressman Clay Higgins sat down for an interview with Tucker Carlson.

Tucker said Higgins, a former police officer, provided the “best informed account of what actually happened on January 6, 2021.”

Recall that in 2022 Rep. Higgins asked the FBI if they had confidential human sources (CHS) dressed as Trump supporters embedded within the January 6 protesters.

FBI Director Chris Wray obfuscated and told Higgins that FBI’s confidential human sources did not instigate or orchestrate January 6.

Rep. Higgins told Tucker government officials – feds, military etc – LURED Trump supporters into the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Higgins said of the feds: “They were sort of testing the waters to see who amongst that group would begin acknowledging, ‘Maybe we should do that, maybe we should plan for an occupation like that.'”

“On the inside, you had FBI assets dressed as Trump supporters who knew their way around the Capitol before the doors open. Or else how are you going to get around the Capitol?” Higgins said.

“You’ve been there many times, you need a guide,” Higgins said explaining it’s a maze inside the Capitol. So there’s no way Americans, most of which have never been to the Capitol, there’s no way they could come in some random door that gets opened and then get their way directly to the statuary or the House Chamber or the Senate Chamber. It’s just not possible.”

Higgins estimates that at least 200 FBI assets were operating in the crowd of Trump supporters at the Capitol on January 6.

Ep. 61 This the smartest, best informed account of what actually happened on January 6th. pic.twitter.com/U9yCWRVJSd — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 6, 2024

The Gateway Pundit has reported numerous times on suspected federal agents (Ray Epps?) who infiltrated the January 6 crowd.

Michael Waller, a senior analyst for strategy at the Center for Security Policy specializing in propaganda, political warfare, psychological warfare, and subversion, said he was at the Capitol on January 6 and witnessed:

Plainclothes militants . Militant, aggressive men in Donald Trump and MAGA gear at a front police line at the base of the temporary presidential inaugural platform;

. Militant, aggressive men in Donald Trump and MAGA gear at a front police line at the base of the temporary presidential inaugural platform; Agents-provocateurs . Scattered groups of men exhorting the marchers to gather closely and tightly toward the center of the outside of the Capitol building and prevent them from leaving;

. Scattered groups of men exhorting the marchers to gather closely and tightly toward the center of the outside of the Capitol building and prevent them from leaving; Fake Trump protesters . A few young men wearing Trump or MAGA hats backward and who did not fit in with the rest of the crowd in terms of their actions and demeanor, whom I presumed to be Antifa or other leftist agitators; and

. A few young men wearing Trump or MAGA hats backward and who did not fit in with the rest of the crowd in terms of their actions and demeanor, whom I presumed to be Antifa or other leftist agitators; and Disciplined, uniformed column of attackers. A column of organized, disciplined men, wearing similar but not identical camouflage uniforms and black gear, some with helmets and GoPro cameras or wearing subdued Punisher skull patches.

Antifa terrorists also infiltrated the Capitol protest.

Trump supporters were blamed for all of the violence and chaos at the Capitol on January 6, but according to a former FBI agent, Antifa terrorists infiltrated the Trump rally.

Via investigative reporter Paul Sperry: Former FBI agent on the ground at the U.S. Capitol just texted me and confirmed that at least 1 “busload” of Antifa thugs infiltrated peaceful Trump demonstrators as part of a false Trump flag ops.