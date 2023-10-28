“Now Is Not My Time” – Turncoat Mike Pence Suspends His Presidential Campaign to the Shock of No One (VIDEO)

by

Turncoat Mike Pence suspended his presidential campaign Saturday at the Republican Jewish Coalition Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pence is most famous for misleading 75 million Trump voters into thinking he had the balls to challenge the suspect election results in six battleground states.

Pence lied and riots broke out soon after on January 6, 2021.
There are millions of Americans who blame Pence and not Donald Trump for the Jan. 6 violence.
Of course, Pence never had a chance. He was a horrible candidate.

And how can you ever trust the guy?

Back to Indiana, Mike.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.