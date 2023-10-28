“Now Is Not My Time” – Turncoat Mike Pence Suspends His Presidential Campaign to the Shock of No One (VIDEO)

Turncoat Mike Pence suspended his presidential campaign Saturday at the Republican Jewish Coalition Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pence is most famous for misleading 75 million Trump voters into thinking he had the balls to challenge the suspect election results in six battleground states.

Pence lied and riots broke out soon after on January 6, 2021.

There are millions of Americans who blame Pence and not Donald Trump for the Jan. 6 violence.

Of course, Pence never had a chance. He was a horrible candidate.

And how can you ever trust the guy?

Back to Indiana, Mike.