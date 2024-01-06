Hillary Clinton Named in the Latest Epstein Documents Release

Another tranch of Epstein documents was released and obtained by The Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila on Friday afternoon.

Previous batches of Epstein documents were unsealed over the past two days and obtained by TGP.

One key piece of evidence that has already emerged from the latest release is computers were removed from the infamous pedophile’s Palm Beach mansion BEFORE the FBI conducted a search. TGP previously reported evidence from Jeffrey Epstein’s safe disappeared after a raid by the FBI.

But the news gets juicer. As Gateway Pundit readers know, Bill Clinton has unsurprisingly been mentioned several times throughout the documents due to his years-long friendship with Epstein.

Now, Crooked Hillary has been named for the first time.

Per the newly released documents, Hillary Clinton was one of those named in a group of people whose names were searched in Ghislaine Maxwell’s phone and emails. Specifically, lawyers for Virginia Giuffre were seeking Maxwell’s communications with both Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton.

As one can see below, Hillary is among the list of witnesses.

These new documents are part of a 2015 defamation lawsuit between Virginia Giuffre, who was a victim of the sex trafficking ring of Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s procurer.

Panic was already beginning to set in as Laila revealed thieves broke into Epstein fixer Michael Sitrick’s house over the New Year’s holiday and stole his computer servers just hours before a tranche of Epstein documents were unsealed and released to the public.

The desperation will only grow as even more of Epstein’s dirty laundry is unearthed.