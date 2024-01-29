FREE SPEECH SHOWDOWN: Supreme Court to Hear Missouri v. Biden on March 18 – The Gateway Pundit Publisher Jim Hoft is Lead Plaintiff

The “most important free speech case in a generation” Missouri v. Biden, is set to be heard by the Supreme Court on March 18th, and it features as lead Plaintiff Jim Hoft, Publisher and Founder of the Gateway Pundit.

Mark your calendars – Missouri v. Biden, the most important free speech case in a generation, will be in front of the nation's highest court on March 18th. pic.twitter.com/kNazyYuVxJ — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) January 29, 2024

Missouri v. Biden is the case filed by the courageous Attorneys General from Missouri and Louisiana against the Biden Administration for their violations of the First Amendment. Specifically, the case complains to the Court that the federal government violated the Constitution when it specifically directed social media companies to delete comments they disliked, and when the FBI’s corrupt agents, agents like Elvis Chan, engaged in a wholesale deplatforming of specific users, specific comments, and specific topics.

The government was purposefully censoring truthful information.

The scale of the censorship regime is massive.

This is a critical key point because the government prefers to lie and say this case is about ‘disinformation’ but in this case, it was about the government limiting the spread and existence of truthful information.

Our corrupt federal officials have even been caught demanding social media companies delete comments unfavorable to foreign governments like Ukraine.

The mainstream media has dishonestly framed this case as “limiting communications” or “contacts” between the government and social media companies, here, here, and here. They don’t explain that the ‘communication’ and ‘contact’ was the federal government, via the FBI, requesting the deletion of specific truthful comments and speech from their systems.

Free speech groups ask how can there be a First Amendment if the federal government can use its enormous coercive powers to demand private companies to purposefully suppress the speech of people that the government wants to silence. Leftists complain that siding on free speech will hurt their ability to continue censoring Americans.

LIBERALS HAVE BEEN SILENT ABOUT THIS CASE BECAUSE THEY KNOW HOW OBSCENE THE FACTS ARE, AND HOW INDEFENSIBLE THE CONDUCT OF THE BIDEN REGIME

The list of banned topics is long, and includes: spreading truthful information about the risks of transmitting and surviving COVID, aka the Wuhan Virus, telling the truth about the lab-leak theory which correctly identified the Wuhan Virus lab as the riding of the COVID virus, telling the truth about the many documented affidavits, statements, data showing widespread and systemic fraud in the 2020 election, the risks associated with taking the untested vaccines for COVID, among other topics.

This case saw the deposition of Anthony Fauci and corrupt FBI Agent Elvis Chan, among others, who were critical to the operation of the Biden censorship machine.



The hearing on March 18th will be for oral arguments, which will likely last one day. The case would then be decided by the Justices, and if a majority agrees, they will issue an opinion on the last day of the Court’s term, typically in late June or early July. The Supreme Court agrees to hear very few cases each year, typically only 100-150 cases of over 7,000 that usually request review.

The case originated in the federal Western District Court of Louisiana. It has faced a variety of twists and turns as the Appellate Court initially sided with the courageous district court, and then reversed on an en banc rehearing of the full Appellate Court.

The Roberts Court has historically been very favorable to protecting the First Amendment.