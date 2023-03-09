Missouri and Louisiana File MASSIVE Summary of Evidence Discovered in Suit Against the Biden Administration with Gateway Pundit as Plaintiff – Detailing Government-Wide Conspiracy to Stifle Free Speech

The Gateway Pundit previously reported in May that Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, along with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, filed a lawsuit (Missouri v. Biden) against the Biden Administration, including Biden himself, Anthony Fauci, the Department of Homeland Security, and nearly a dozen federal agencies and Secretaries.

The suit alleges a massive coordinated effort by the Deep State (permanent administrative state) to work with Big Tech to censor and manipulate Americans – from average citizens to news outlets – on issues including the Hunter Biden Laptop from Hell, 2020 Election Integrity, COVID-19 origin and extent skepticism, COVID-19 vaccine skepticism, among other issues.

Here’s a copy of the First Amended Complaint.

In June, The Gateway Pundit began assisting Missouri AG Schmitt’s team and providing critical evidence of Facebook and Twitter censorship of the Gateway Pundit on all of these issues.

The case reached a CRUCIAL turning point in July when AG Schmitt and his team won a huge victory.

They persuaded the federal judge to grant them limited discovery (investigatory powers) BEFORE the Court.

The Gateway Pundit wrote about the development here.

This allowed AG Schmitt to compel the government AND FACEBOOK AND TWITTER and a few other social media platforms to turn over documents and communications exchanged between the government and the social media platforms, in which censorship was discussed.

In August, we reported that TGP’s Jim Hoft himself became the lead non-governmental plaintiff in the lawsuit against the government.

Since then, AG Schmitt’s team has been engaged in a slug-fest with the government and Big Tech to turn over the demanded documents.

Neither the government nor Big Tech wants to disclose the damning evidence against them and they’ve fought like hell to stop the disclosure.

Since that time, numerous government officials including Dr. Tony Fauci have been deposed and testified in the case.

And former Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmidt became a sitting US Senator from Missouri. The new Missouri AG Andrew Bailey took over when Eric Schmidt left the office.

Terry A. Doughty, the chief U.S. district judge in the Western District of Louisiana, is overseeing the case. The government is obviously very concerned about this case as it proceeds.

ON MONDAY, March 6, 2023, Missouri and Louisiana filed a massive summary of the evidence so far uncovered in the case, along with a supplemental preliminary injunction brief.

The fact-finding summary is remarkable because it is the most comprehensive summary to date – anywhere – detailing the fascist, government-wide conspiracy with Big Tech to suppress speech and thought during the COVID-19 insanity, the 2020 election, and beyond.

The summary is the most powerful indictment yet of the oligarchy within the federal government’s disgusting campaign to subvert the will of, and manipulate, and control the public.

The document is 364 pages.

Missouri-Louisiana Fact Fin… by Jim Hoft