Fact-Check: Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) Makes False Claims About President Donald Trump During Hunter Biden Hearing

Last week, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability held a hearing to vote for recommendations on whether or not to hold Hunter Biden in contempt for refusing to comply with a Congressional subpoena. They eventually voted in favor of recommending Hunter for contempt charges to the full House.

As per the norm, despite the hearing being specifically about Hunter Biden, democrats could not keep President Trump and his family, who have sat for hours upon hours of Congressional testimony and depositions, out of the debate.

They incessantly brought up foreign governments staying in hotels that were owned by Trump prior to his presidency, at which time he turned the business over to his sons. Further, it was conveniently overlooked by the democrat committee members that the Trump organization donated over $440,000 in profits from those stays back to the US Treasury from 2017 to 2019.

But perhaps the most unhinged moment came from Florida Democrat Jared Moskowitz. Seemingly suffering from a side effect of Trump Derangement Syndrome that can cause delusions, Moskowitz began his time by introducing a widely known picture of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein…in a hearing about Hunter Biden.

(Bonus: tune in until the end when Rep. Clay Higgins makes a beautiful rebuttal to Moskowitz’s deranged comment about “kneeling” to President Trump!)

@RepMoskowitz brings up Epstein Trump photo in hear about Hunter Biden refusing to comply with a Congressional subpoena.

Moskowitz said, “Donald Trump was asked about Jeffrey Epstein. And when he was asked, he said, ‘Jeffrey likes them young.’ Well, how did the President know that? How did he know that Jeffrey Epstein likes them young? Perhaps some people are saying he was there, since you’re so concerned.”

Moskowitz could be referring to two separate quotes: one from President Trump, the other from Bill Clinton.

In a 2002 New York Magazine article, years before Epstein was a convicted sex offender, President Trump is quoted as saying about Epstein, “It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do and many of them are on the younger side.” The quote clearly implies that Trump heard this from other people (“It is even said that…”). It’s also referring specifically to “women.”

Trump would later go on to banish Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago club after he was alleged to have hit on a member’s teenage daughter.

But the quote that Moskowitz used was almost a direct quote that appeared in the recently unsealed Epstein documents referring to former President Bill Clinton. As reported by The Gateway Pundit, in the sworn deposition with Epstein victim Johanna Sjoberg, she was asked “Did Jeffrey ever talk to you about Bill Clinton?” Sjoberg responded, “He said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls.”

Moskowitz may have confused the two citations, as the latter aligns verbatim with Moskowitz’s claim during the hearing while President Trump’s is hearsay. And, regarding Clinton, there is a clarification that the inference made was to “girls,” not “young women.”

After a back and forth about disparaging a former President was called into question by members of the committee (the committee rule for this hearing was that only Joe Biden was free from disparagement), Moskowitz stated, “I won’t talk about the photo, and the 11 of them, and the fact that he was on the plane and on the island anymore.”

Again, perhaps Moskowitz was confusing President Trump with Clinton as there have been no allegations that President Trump ever visited Epstein’s island. However, in sworn depositions, Bill Clinton is alleged to have flown on Epstein’s plane to Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, China, Brunei, London, New York, the Azores, Belgium, Norway, Russia and Africa, according to FoxNews.com. He is also alleged to have visited the island “with two young girls” from New York, according to Virginia Giuffre’s deposition.

In regards to President Trump, no claim has been made under oath that he participated in any of the atrocities associated with the Epstein crimes. In fact, as reported by The Gateway Pundit, Giuffre’s deposition stated that she “never saw or witnessed Donald Trump participate in those acts” and said she had never seen him at Epstein’s house personally.

Sjoberg, another one of Epstein’s victims, also exonerated President Trump of any wrong-doing:

To take that a step further, Giuffre cleared President Trump of simply flirting with her. According to ZeroHedge:

Following a 2011 article by journalist Sharon Churcher claiming that Donald Trump was a "good friend of Jeffrey's," Guiffre was asked to clarify Churcher's possible misquote that "Donald Trump was also a good friend of Jeffrey's," and that Trump "Didn't partake in any" of — "any sex with any of us but he flirted with me." "It's true that he didn't partake in any sex with us, and but it's not true that he flirted with me. Donald Trump never flirted with me," said Guiffre.

It is fantastic to see President Trump living rent-free in the Democrats heads as they spread their Trump Derangement Syndrome, despite being heavily vaccinated, to divert the focus away from Hunter Biden and the Biden Crime Family.