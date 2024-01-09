BREAKING: Another Round of Epstein Docs Released – Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre Clears Trump

This is a breaking story…please check back for updates as The Gateway Pundit reviews the new documents.

Another tranche of documents from a defamation lawsuit related to Jeffrey Epstein were released on Tuesday.

Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, Sarah Ransome, and Virginia Giuffre’s depositions were unsealed and released.

According to the documents reviewed by this reporter, Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre said Trump never participated in any sexual abuse of minors. Giuffre also said she never personally saw Trump at Epstein’s New York mansion.

A. I would say the first time they came to that property there is nude pictures everywhere. These are salacious acts of girls, young girls doing things to each other that would be considered child pornography. If you walked foot into Jeffrey Epstein’s house and you went in there and you continued to be an acquaintance of his then you would have to know what was going on there.

Q. So Donald Trump was in your mind you believe a witness to the sexual abuse of minors?

MS. MCCAWLEY: Let her finish. Objection. That mischaracterizes testimony.

THE WITNESS: Thank you.

SPECIAL MASTER: You can answer.

MS. MCCAWLEY: You can answer.

A. I don’t think Donald Trump participated in anything. That would have to be another assumption. I never saw or witnessed Donald Trump participate in those acts, but was he in the house of Jeffrey Epstein. I’ve heard he has been, but I haven’t seen him myself so I don’t know.

The Gateway Pundit obtained 7 new Epstein documents on Tuesday.

On Monday the Epstein documents, which were reviewed by this reporter, revealed there are alleged sex tapes of Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and Richard Branson.

“When my friend had sexual intercourse with Clinton, Prince Andrew and Richard Branson, sex tapes were in fact filed on each separate occasion by Jeffery,” said the witness, Sarah Ransome.

BILL CLINTON, PRINCE ANDREW AND RICHARD BRANSON’S FACES ARE ALL CLEARLY IDENTIFIABLE IN THE ALLEGED SEX TAPES.

“THANK GOD SHE MANAGED TO GET A HOLD OF SOME FOOTAGE OF THE FILMED SEX TAPES, WHICH CLEARLY IDENTIFY THE FACES OF CLINTON, PRINCE ANDREW AND BRANSON HAVING SEXUAL INTERCOURSE WITH HER.”

According to the witness, Sarah Ransome, Hillary Clinton sent her henchmen to intimidate her friend after she went to the police in 2008 to report she was forced to have sex with Bill Clinton, Richard Branson and Prince Andrew on video.

“She was made to feel like a dirty whore and liar and wasn’t taken seriously,” Sarah Ransome said of her friend.

“A couple months later, she was then approached, by Special Agents Forces Men sent directly by Hillary Clinton herself, in order to protect her presidential campaign in 2008. The heavily intimidated her, ruffled her up (luckily she took photos as evidence) and was then forced to sign a confidentiality agreement which ensures that she can never come forward publicly implicating her husband,” the witness said.

Also according to the witness, her friend was given a “substantial payout directly from the Clinton Foundation to keep her quiet.”

“She was then given a substantial payout, directly from the Clinton Foundation to keep her quiet. She is 1000% certain that the FBI did a cover up and she has the individual names of Hillary’s Special Agent Officers involved in intimidating her. She was then forced against her will to sign a legally binding confidentially (sic) agreement on Hillary’s behalf for her eternal silence. If she breaks this agreement, she is dead,” the witness said.

The witness alleged she has footage of the Clinton, Branson, Prince Andrew sex tapes “backed up” on “several USB sticks” and said she has a kill switch just in case something happens to her.

New photos of young girls on Epstein’s property on Little Saint James, US Virgin Islands dubbed “pedo island” were unsealed in Monday’s document drop.

Some of the photos of Epstein’s island were released in 2022. Some of the previously redacted photos were unredacted and released on Monday.

In July 2022, Gateway Pundit lawyers Marc Randazza and Jay Wolman of the Randazza Legal Group, along with GP General Counsel John Burns, filed a motion to intervene in the Guiffre v. Maxwell case in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

As a media intervenor, TGP requested the Court to unseal all records identifying Epstein’s Sex Clients.

