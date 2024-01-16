Racist Delta Airlines Sends Memo to Employees Asking Them to Capitalize “Black” & “Brown” but Write “White” in Lowercase – Format Follows Far-Left Associated Press Guidelines

A source from Delta Airlines has revealed that the airline is now asking its employees to capitalize the words “Black” and “Brown” but not “White” when describing one’s race.

Delta’s new “Inclusivity Language Guide” states,

RACE AND ETHNICITY STYLE NOTE • Capitalize “Black” and “Brown” in Delta communications. Unlike Black or Brown, “white” should be lowercase. When referencing race, ethnicity, or nationality, be as specific as possible.

This follows the far-left Associated Press style guidelines for capitalizing all race-identifying words except for “White.”

According to the Associated Press,

AP’s style is now to capitalize Black in a racial, ethnic or cultural sense, conveying an essential and shared sense of history, identity and community among people who identify as Black, including those in the African diaspora and within Africa. The lowercase black is a color, not a person. AP style will continue to lowercase the term white in racial, ethnic and cultural senses. These decisions align with long-standing capitalization of distinct racial and ethnic identifiers such as Latino, Asian American and Native American. Our discussions on style and language consider many points, including the need to be inclusive and respectful in our storytelling and the evolution of language. We agree that white people’s skin color plays into systemic inequalities and injustices, and we want our journalism to robustly explore those problems. But capitalizing the term white, as is done by white supremacists, risks subtly conveying legitimacy to such beliefs. Some have expressed a view that if we do not capitalize white, we are being inconsistent and discriminating against white people, or, conversely, that we are implying that white is the default. We also took note of the argument that capitalizing the term could pull white people more fully into issues and discussions of race and equality.

Apparently, black and brown are proper adjectives to describe a person, but white is not, and Delta agrees. What happened to treating everybody as equals?

One connotation that can be taken from this is that it’s not proper to be white.

Delta has come under fire recently for aiding and abetting the Biden Regime’s border invasion and collapse of America by transporting illegal aliens across the country.

The Gateway Pundit reported that as a result, Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) sent a letter to Delta CEO Ed Bastion on December 22, 2023, demanding answers on this potential collision with the Regime.

Previously, as The Gateway Pundit reported, a black man was removed from a Delta flight because flight attendants were triggered by his “F*ck Biden” sweatshirt! Despite removing the sweatshirt, the passenger was still kicked off and threatened with placement on the no-fly list for daring to express a political opinion they did not like.

This company has been no friend to conservatives.

Now, it appears they’re targeting white people.

The memo was reportedly sent to Delta employees and made public by a whistleblower.

Via Robby Starbuck:

From a source at Delta Airlines. Delta is asking employees to capitalize Black & Brown but write White in lowercase.

Live and Let’s Fly reports,

Delta Air Lines is hardly alone in following AP guidelines in capitalizing “black” and “brown” when using those terms in a racial or ethnic sense while leaving “white” lowercase. But it is a policy that lacks any sort of intellectual credibility or logical coherence and the people roasting Delta for this are right to do so… Now Delta may be simply following AP guidelines in its corporate communication, but the guidelines themselves strike as inherently problematic and I would hope that those across the political spectrum could agree on this. This whole assessment starts with a flawed premise that there is a shared history among those who call themselves black, a gross generalization that reduces black Americans and indeed blacks around the world into a single category. It’s just not accurate. My next-door neighbors are black. My pastor is black. I have black clients at Award Expert and my church, much like Los Angeles, is a great melting pot filled with black folks from all over the world. There is not a “shared history” beyond the melanin in their skin.

Some users on X reacted to this bogus new rule by decrying the company, indicating they will no longer fly Delta and putting “White” in all-caps.

Will fly @JetBlue to Las Vegas & Chicago

Will fly @JetBlue to Las Vegas & Chicago https://t.co/HU7nRTpMhG — John Q. Public (@JohnDoeOU812) January 12, 2024

WHITE WHITE WHITE

WHITE WHITE WHITE!!!! — Texascorgimom (@texascorgimom) January 13, 2024

