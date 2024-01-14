It’s Been Almost a Year Since the Disaster in East Palestine, Ohio and Joe Biden Still Has Not Visited

Almost a year ago, a train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, spilling toxic chemicals that poisoned the air and water of the community.

Joe Biden promised to visit at some point and still has yet to show his face there.

Trump visited almost immediately and got a hero’s welcome, prompting a visit from our completely useless transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, which was nothing more than a lame attempt to save face by the Biden administration.

In this video, Karine Jean-Pierre is repeatedly asked by the press when Biden is going to visit the town and she just keeps putting them off.

Biden simply doesn’t care. How else is anyone supposed to take this?

Do people realize how many vacation days Biden has taken in the last year? Yet he couldn’t find the time to visit Ohio?

Biden deserves to pay a heavy political price for this in November.